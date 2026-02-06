One Of The Best Biscuits And Gravy You'll Find At A Chain Restaurant, According To Customers

Biscuits and gravy are one of America's great comfort foods, enjoyed nationwide since, perhaps, the Revolutionary War. Yet while it's certainly doable to whip up the dish at home (letting you experiment with different sausages in the gravy), there's an undeniable warmth to enjoying the dish at a restaurant. Nothing wrong with hitting up a chain for a serving, too — especially if you go by the right spot. So to ease your dining selection, Food Republic ranked the seven best biscuits and gravy you can find at chain restaurants, fusing writer experience with customer feedback. The top place to go? The aptly named Biscuitville.

The chain — which operates over 80 outlets in the South – delivers a well-received biscuits and gravy experience, with scratch-made dishes at an accessible price. The overwhelming majority of Biscuitville's menu involves biscuit or English muffin sandwiches, stuffed with wide-ranging filling options like fried chicken, steak, ham, eggs, and more. So, as the chain's foundation, the doughy vessel lives up to quality, with many praising the biscuits specifically in online reviews. Customers praise the bake's fresh-tasting quality and thick consistency.

Nevertheless, the cornerstone gravy doesn't come served as an afterthought, either. The chain advertises the use of locally sourced cured pork, chopped into an extra meaty gravy. "If you've never had sausage gravy, your life is seriously missing out," said an Instagram reviewer.