Cupcake Displays Look Effortless With This Vintage Teacup Idea
Many of us have hand-me-down crockery from previous generations that we don't use, but also don't want to get rid of. Even if we love the vintage look, we aren't all debutantes regularly hosting grand meals and sticking to the impressive etiquette for afternoon tea. The thing is, any event can be elevated with this sophisticated and easy cupcake hack.
The gist of it is to use your vintage teacups not for their original intention, but rather as cupcake holders. Instead of displaying cupcakes on their own atop a platter, place each one into its own cup and set it down. If you have a tiered display and non-uniform teacups, the varying height differences will add a gorgeous visual element to the display. Plus, this method avoids crumbs and limits dishes with its built-in container. Funnily enough, this is a full-circle moment for the baked goods. Originating in the United States, cupcakes (as the name suggests) were initially baked in individual portions in ramekins or cups ("ramekincake" doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, in comparison).
To create some visual harmony, frost each cupcake the same way. A chocolate cupcake with white frosting mimics the appearance of a rich hot chocolate, which is such a chic and fun option for a fancified high tea with friends. Alternatively, simply-designed white teacups can be jazzed up with colorful frosting, sprinkles, and other edible embellishments.
More cupcake tips and tricks
While cakes usually make for dazzling centerpieces at the dessert table, don't count out the little guy. Cupcakes are versatile and their individuality gives you a lot of room to play with decorations. Starting with the base, experiment with less common flavors than vanilla or chocolate. Tea-flavored cupcakes can add an air of sophistication to a dinner party, as will appealing citrusy notes. For the latter, prepare a regular vanilla base and add lemon or orange zest into the batter. This will permeate the whole mix but not leave you with an awkwardly sour bite.
If you want to keep with a vintage theme overall, there's one ingredient for you: rose water. It's been enhancing desserts for decades, and it's the perfect way to infuse light floral notes for an old-school experience. Keep in mind that a little goes a long way, so measurements are important here. Paired with a classic white vanilla frosting, you'll have a charming option for Valentine's Day or date night. Limiting these treats to the realm of kids' parties is outdated, and Padma Lakshmi's whole line of mango-lassi cupcakes in honor of Diwali is testament to this, blending traditional observance with delectable treats.