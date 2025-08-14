The Fancy Must-Have Item Everyone Needs For Their First Kitchen
It's okay to complain a little — initially stocking up a kitchen is tough. The rent is settled, the move is done, and now you have to fill the shopping cart with spatulas, cutting boards, and knives. For those on a tight budget, this is the time to hunt down affordable kitchen finds and check the clearance section of nearby stores. Deciding what to splurge on can be tricky, but if there's one fancy must-have for a first kitchen, make it a serving platter.
Sounds a bit unexpected? Here's the reasoning. With a new space secured, it's finally time to host, sharing new culinary creations with guests — and as they say, you eat with your eyes first. An easy, two-ingredient Trader Joe's appetizer served on a plain plate isn't sleek. But placed on an elegant serving platter? Happy hour can begin.
After all, presentation is where the magic lies. High-quality raw vegetables alongside a dip is a snack. Arranged on a serving platter, it's crudités. And whether you've painstakingly assembled fried oyster deviled eggs, bruschetta, or tiny quiches, the serving platter showcases the work in a celebratory fashion.
Invest in a serving platter for your first kitchen
To make the most of the purchase, start by choosing the right size for your needs. If you plan to serve only smaller portions of appetizers or entrees, choose a rectangular plate at least a foot long. Look for curved edges to contain excess liquid or toppled food, and opt for a solid color to let the food shine. A famiware serving platter set from Amazon, which includes three sizes — 12.6, 14.1, and 15.67 inches — in varying colors, is an ideal choice.
If you're aiming to serve a show-stopping entree to a crowd — a whole roasted chicken with lemon butter, a big batch of risotto, or a hearty salad — you'll need to size up. Look for bowl-shaped vessels in the 16- to 18-inch range, preferably with handles for easier lifting. Models like the 16-inch Lyeoboh, which comes in a set of two, fit the bill.
Unless you host frequent dinner parties, avoid oversized vessels — they're annoying to store and take up too much counter space. Alternatively, for limited storage, consider downsizing your serving pieces. Once you've finalized your other kitchen essentials, invite your friends, and enjoy — there's a special magic in seeing your home come alive for the first time.