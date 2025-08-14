The Fancy Must-Have Item Everyone Needs For Their First Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's okay to complain a little — initially stocking up a kitchen is tough. The rent is settled, the move is done, and now you have to fill the shopping cart with spatulas, cutting boards, and knives. For those on a tight budget, this is the time to hunt down affordable kitchen finds and check the clearance section of nearby stores. Deciding what to splurge on can be tricky, but if there's one fancy must-have for a first kitchen, make it a serving platter.

Sounds a bit unexpected? Here's the reasoning. With a new space secured, it's finally time to host, sharing new culinary creations with guests — and as they say, you eat with your eyes first. An easy, two-ingredient Trader Joe's appetizer served on a plain plate isn't sleek. But placed on an elegant serving platter? Happy hour can begin.

After all, presentation is where the magic lies. High-quality raw vegetables alongside a dip is a snack. Arranged on a serving platter, it's crudités. And whether you've painstakingly assembled fried oyster deviled eggs, bruschetta, or tiny quiches, the serving platter showcases the work in a celebratory fashion.