Why Taco Bell's Breakfast Waffle Taco Was Such A Flop
Over the years, fast food fans have been blessed with plenty of intriguing innovations from their favorite chains. KFC has given us the Double Down (a sandwich using fried chicken as the bun); Burger King made waves with the Mac n' Cheetos; and, once upon a time, Taco Bell attempted to wow customers with its Waffle Taco.
On paper, it worked. Introduced in 2014, the Waffle Taco was a staple of the chain's national breakfast menu and comprised a waffle shell filled with a pork sausage patty or bacon, scrambled eggs and cheese, and a side of syrup. However, just a year later, it was scrapped — and while there are plenty of discontinued Taco Bell items we miss, we're not surprised by this one's departure, considering the general consensus at the time was that the dish was difficult to eat, unappealingly greasy, and underwhelming in flavor.
"There is absolutely no seasoning on this thing," one disappointed YouTuber remarked. "It tastes like something bland dipped in syrup." Several Reddit threads were also dedicated to discussing the item's shortcomings, with one user writing that the "sausage [Waffle Taco] was truly something terrible. Basically a floppy ... waffle filled with oily sausage, rubbery eggs[,] and a sprinkle of cheese."
The Waffle Taco was replaced by the Biscuit Taco in 2015, likely in an attempt to provide a sturdier alternative to the polarizing waffle shell. However, much like its ill-fated predecessor, it had a relatively short life on the national menu and was quietly phased out by early 2016.
Not all of Taco Bell's breakfast items were misfires
While the Waffle Taco is now primarily remembered as a bit of a clunker, Taco Bell has debuted some breakfast items over the years that have absolutely stuck the landing. The powerhouse brand isn't the largest Mexican-inspired chain restaurant in the U.S. by accident, after all — it's more than proved it belongs in the early-morning conversation.
First up: the Breakfast Crunchwrap. By taking its most iconic lunch silhouette and filling it with savory staples — we're talking a full-sized, ultra-crispy hash brown, eggs, and creamy jalapeño sauce — Taco Bell proved that it could perfect the handheld breakfast, even while the waffle shell was failing to hold its own. "I get up early on my days off just to get it," one Redditor enthused. The dish comes in different varieties, such as sausage or bacon, with the option to customize. A separate Redditor wrote that they consider the Breakfast Crunchwrap with steak to be "the best thing you could have in the morning."
Of course, for those who were intrigued by the sweet aspect of the Waffle Taco, Taco Bell offers another way to satisfy that morning sugar craving: Cinnabon Delights. These bite-sized poppers pair a crispy cinnamon-sugar exterior with a warm, gooey cream cheese frosting center. "I would eat a dozen of these in a heartbeat," one Redditor praised.