Why Taco Bell's Breakfast Waffle Taco Was Such A Flop

Over the years, fast food fans have been blessed with plenty of intriguing innovations from their favorite chains. KFC has given us the Double Down (a sandwich using fried chicken as the bun); Burger King made waves with the Mac n' Cheetos; and, once upon a time, Taco Bell attempted to wow customers with its Waffle Taco.

On paper, it worked. Introduced in 2014, the Waffle Taco was a staple of the chain's national breakfast menu and comprised a waffle shell filled with a pork sausage patty or bacon, scrambled eggs and cheese, and a side of syrup. However, just a year later, it was scrapped — and while there are plenty of discontinued Taco Bell items we miss, we're not surprised by this one's departure, considering the general consensus at the time was that the dish was difficult to eat, unappealingly greasy, and underwhelming in flavor.

"There is absolutely no seasoning on this thing," one disappointed YouTuber remarked. "It tastes like something bland dipped in syrup." Several Reddit threads were also dedicated to discussing the item's shortcomings, with one user writing that the "sausage [Waffle Taco] was truly something terrible. Basically a floppy ... waffle filled with oily sausage, rubbery eggs[,] and a sprinkle of cheese."

The Waffle Taco was replaced by the Biscuit Taco in 2015, likely in an attempt to provide a sturdier alternative to the polarizing waffle shell. However, much like its ill-fated predecessor, it had a relatively short life on the national menu and was quietly phased out by early 2016.