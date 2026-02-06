This Midwestern Mexican Chain's Burrito Bowls Pack Up To 61 Grams Of Protein

Products touting their protein content are everywhere on supermarket shelves, as food manufacturers have moved to take advantage of the ongoing trend of eating more of it, especially among Gen Zers and Millennials. Chain restaurants have also jumped on board, boosting the amount in some dishes or highlighting its already high content in others. It's not just the big national brands doing it, either. One regional Mexican chain in the Midwest, Condado Tacos, features high-protein burrito bowls that boast as much as 61 grams each.

On the "lower" end, Condado's Loaded Taco Salad Bowl has 39 to 44 grams, depending on whether veggie chorizo, roast chicken, or ground beef is ordered. It also includes rice, black beans, and the usual taco salad ingredients. The 43-gram Korean BBQ Bowl features pulled pork, smoked cheddar, pineapple salsa, and gochujang barbecue sauce. The Verde Chicken Bowl includes chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and jicama, totaling 56 grams. Finally, the highest count, 61 grams, is found in the aptly named Swole Bowl. It's made with roasted chicken, rice, black beans, queso blanco, red cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, Monterey Jack cheese, and a drizzle of avocado ranch sauce.

All four debuted in September 2025, starting at $13.25, and the Swole Bowl quickly became one of Condado's most reordered items. It's not just the meat and poultry driving that high macronutrient count. Black beans, like other beans, are a simple ingredient that adds extra protein to meals, and cheese contributes as well.