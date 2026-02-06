This Midwestern Mexican Chain's Burrito Bowls Pack Up To 61 Grams Of Protein
Products touting their protein content are everywhere on supermarket shelves, as food manufacturers have moved to take advantage of the ongoing trend of eating more of it, especially among Gen Zers and Millennials. Chain restaurants have also jumped on board, boosting the amount in some dishes or highlighting its already high content in others. It's not just the big national brands doing it, either. One regional Mexican chain in the Midwest, Condado Tacos, features high-protein burrito bowls that boast as much as 61 grams each.
On the "lower" end, Condado's Loaded Taco Salad Bowl has 39 to 44 grams, depending on whether veggie chorizo, roast chicken, or ground beef is ordered. It also includes rice, black beans, and the usual taco salad ingredients. The 43-gram Korean BBQ Bowl features pulled pork, smoked cheddar, pineapple salsa, and gochujang barbecue sauce. The Verde Chicken Bowl includes chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and jicama, totaling 56 grams. Finally, the highest count, 61 grams, is found in the aptly named Swole Bowl. It's made with roasted chicken, rice, black beans, queso blanco, red cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, Monterey Jack cheese, and a drizzle of avocado ranch sauce.
All four debuted in September 2025, starting at $13.25, and the Swole Bowl quickly became one of Condado's most reordered items. It's not just the meat and poultry driving that high macronutrient count. Black beans, like other beans, are a simple ingredient that adds extra protein to meals, and cheese contributes as well.
More about Condado Tacos and what it's known for
Condado Tacos began in 2014, when founder Joe Kahn opened a single store in Columbus, Ohio, after working his way through the restaurant industry in roles ranging from busboy to general manager. Since then, the fast-growing chain has expanded to 53 locations across 10 states, 22 of them in Ohio. Each restaurant is tailored to its community by recruiting local artists to paint murals that represent the area.
While the Swole Bowl may generate buzz, Condado's central menu item is its tacos. The chain offers more than a dozen varieties with names like Purple Haze, Bad Habit, and Lucy's Fire. It also encourages customers to build their own, following a philosophy of combining flavors in creative ways. Diners can choose hard corn or soft flour shells, opt for a double shell with one of each, or select Kewl Ranch or spicy Firecracker flavored corn shells. From there, patrons build their tacos using a wide range of proteins, fillings, toppings, cheeses, sauces, and salsas. The menu also includes other Mexican staples, such as burritos, nachos, and bowls, which are available with a build-your-own option as well.
Condado is also known for its margaritas, including seasonal flavors and signature options like Dragonfruit Habanero and Prickly Pear Lavender. The menu features craft margaritas made with fresh juice and premium tequila, drawn from the more than 80 brands stocked at every restaurant's bar. Patrons can also order tequila by the glass, or choose a flight to sample several varieties.