While we love ending the day with something sweet, any time is truly treat time. Whether it's a chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookie in the autumn or a bright fruit tart in summer, there is always room for a dessert — especially one you can grab on the go. To help you find the gold standard of drive-thru confections, Food Republic ranked fast food chocolate milkshakes, and the verdict is in: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard offers the best one.

A big part of why the underrated chain takes the top spot is hiding in plain sight: It makes its shakes with frozen custard, which is legally defined by the FDA as having at least 1.4% egg yolk solids by weight. Essentially, these yolks act as a natural emulsifier, binding the ingredients into an ultra-thick blend that won't turn into a watery mess the moment you step into the sun.

Plus, one of the reasons custard differs from ice cream is that it's churned with far less air. This denser structure ensures the chocolate flavor you crave stays front and center rather than being diluted into a puddle of what effectively amounts to sweet milk — a problem our taste tester found with some of the competitors' offerings. Sure, depending on your location, you might pay between $5.50 and $6.25 for a small; however, for those who crave a punch of chocolate and dislike thin, runny shakes, it's arguably worth it.