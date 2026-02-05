The Mexican Fast Food Chain That Trumps Chipotle In Colorado

Chipotle has grown wildly in popularity since its inception in 1993, dominating the fast-casual chain game in the U.S. While it is one of the top-performing Mexican chains in America overall (with Taco Bell being the largest in the U.S.), its popularity was not quite enough to claim the No. 1 fast food spot in the state of Colorado. This might come as a surprise if you know that Chipotle was founded in Denver, but as FinanceBuzz reports, it is actually rival restaurant Qdoba that claims the crown in the Centennial State.

Like Chipotle, Qdoba was also founded in Denver in the 1990s (1995, to be exact). While there is no data to suggest why Coloradans prefer Qdoba to Chipotle, there is the data itself to consider. You see, even though Chipotle far out-earns Qdoba overall — reporting more than $10 billion in sales in 2024 compared to Qdoba barely scraping past $1 billion — FinanceBuzz analyzed Google Trends data and per-capita location density as of March 2024 to determine which chain is the local favorite.

In 2024, Qdoba operated 83 locations in Colorado, narrowly edging out Chipotle's 80 in late 2023. That slight lead in physical presence alone is enough to tilt the local scales in Qdoba's favor.