'This Is A Weekly Must Have': The Heat-And-Eat Pot Roast Walmart Customers Love

While cooking is fun and affordable, it's also nice to have a reliable ready-made option on hand. So when you're in the mood for pot roast, keep Walmart's well-rated Hormel Square Table Slow Simmered Beef Roast in mind. For under $12, you get three servings of tender meat, alongside an au jus and savory sauce. The package contains some 82 grams of protein, conveniently refrigerated and ready to heat up on a stove or in a microwave.

Internet users are impressed by the product's 100-plus-day shelf life, all without the use of preservatives. "The flavor was great. It wasn't overly salty like some au jus is and the meat was tender with the right amount of fat," a Walmart reviewer wrote. Customers also applaud the succulent beef and contained au jus; "I think I could just drink that," remarked a TikTok creator. Many even find that the beef tastes comparable to a homemade batch. So while it's easy to make cooking mistakes with pot roast, this product lets you enjoy the dish without any fuss.