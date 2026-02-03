'This Is A Weekly Must Have': The Heat-And-Eat Pot Roast Walmart Customers Love
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While cooking is fun and affordable, it's also nice to have a reliable ready-made option on hand. So when you're in the mood for pot roast, keep Walmart's well-rated Hormel Square Table Slow Simmered Beef Roast in mind. For under $12, you get three servings of tender meat, alongside an au jus and savory sauce. The package contains some 82 grams of protein, conveniently refrigerated and ready to heat up on a stove or in a microwave.
Internet users are impressed by the product's 100-plus-day shelf life, all without the use of preservatives. "The flavor was great. It wasn't overly salty like some au jus is and the meat was tender with the right amount of fat," a Walmart reviewer wrote. Customers also applaud the succulent beef and contained au jus; "I think I could just drink that," remarked a TikTok creator. Many even find that the beef tastes comparable to a homemade batch. So while it's easy to make cooking mistakes with pot roast, this product lets you enjoy the dish without any fuss.
Customers enjoy the pot roast in versatile ways
As tender, packaged beef ready to eat in minutes, Hormel's offering lends itself to wide-ranging applications. Many pair it with classic roast side dishes. "You can add a few small potatoes and carrots to the microwave," suggested a Walmart customer. Others enjoy it served over rice or alongside a crusty loaf of bread.
"Try it as an open face roast beef," noted another Walmart reviewer. Paired with the best bread for roast beef sandwiches — rye — a package of Hormel makes a tasty and convenient lunch. "Great with some flatbread or [Texas] toast too!" enthused another reviewer.
Alternatively, a TikTok user rolled up the beef in tortillas, then pan-fried, noting the preparation as the "most cost effective way to make beef taquitos." Others suggest using the ready-made beef for easy-to-assemble pasta. Many find a personalized way to enjoy the meat and au jus, only adding to the product's positive reception.