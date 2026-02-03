The Retro Kitchen Feature Hardly Anyone Has Used Since The 1950s

Kitchen trends from the '50s appeal with their unique style: bold colors, sleek surfaces, and an innovative array of appliances. In such an era of prosperity, Americans increasingly turned to modernity, which also meant phasing out outdated features. One such design addition left behind? Dumbwaiters.

Although a rare feature of modern-day homes, such food-designated elevators proved far more popular from the mid-19th century until the 1950s. Just a century back, apartment architects incorporated the small shafts into building designs, oftentimes in luxury settings, but occasionally modest ones, too. In addition to delivering food and drinks from kitchen to dining room, dumbwaiters also served purposes like aiding laundry and transporting goods for storage.

Originally, dumbwaiters utilized a manual pulley system, a food delivery mechanism said to have been popularized by Thomas Jefferson. Inspired by portable tables used in France, Jefferson created a wine-delivery system through his fireplace chimney, enabling drink delivery without the interruption of waiters. A more elaborate mechanical design was patented a century later in 1887, establishing widespread use in both domestic and commercial settings. Electrification of dumbwaiters during the 1920s furthered proliferation. Yet as post-War America adopted a wide array of new technology, dumbwaiters dropped out of popular use.