15 Valentine's Day Gifts At Costco For The Foodie In Your Life

As you're prepping Valentine's Day surprises for your sweetheart, you might try cooking an upgraded Valentine's breakfast complete with heart-shaped pancakes or preparing a candlelight dinner featuring romantic Valentine's Day cocktails. You may also be debating what gift to give your honey on this special day for lovers. It can become challenging to find just the right gift to convey your love for that special someone. Fortunately, abundant options from Costco can make buying a delicious present sweetly simple. There are plenty of new items that hit Costco shelves in January 2026 to browse for some romantic inspo, for instance, and the chain also offers lots of Valentine's Day-specific merchandise to choose from.

If the love of your life is a foodie, the warehouse club's abundant, love-themed treats are just the thing to tantalize their taste buds and bring a smile to that face you adore. Since Costco's merchandise is often on the larger side, the plentiful servings in some of these packages of goodies mean there's more than enough to share. So, your honey may just decide to give you a taste, as well — that's what we call a Valentine's Day win-win!