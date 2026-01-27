15 Valentine's Day Gifts At Costco For The Foodie In Your Life
As you're prepping Valentine's Day surprises for your sweetheart, you might try cooking an upgraded Valentine's breakfast complete with heart-shaped pancakes or preparing a candlelight dinner featuring romantic Valentine's Day cocktails. You may also be debating what gift to give your honey on this special day for lovers. It can become challenging to find just the right gift to convey your love for that special someone. Fortunately, abundant options from Costco can make buying a delicious present sweetly simple. There are plenty of new items that hit Costco shelves in January 2026 to browse for some romantic inspo, for instance, and the chain also offers lots of Valentine's Day-specific merchandise to choose from.
If the love of your life is a foodie, the warehouse club's abundant, love-themed treats are just the thing to tantalize their taste buds and bring a smile to that face you adore. Since Costco's merchandise is often on the larger side, the plentiful servings in some of these packages of goodies mean there's more than enough to share. So, your honey may just decide to give you a taste, as well — that's what we call a Valentine's Day win-win!
A gift that breaks hearts – in a good way
Broken hearts are never okay on Valentine's Day — unless the hearts being broken happen to be made of chocolate and filled with treats. These Belgian Chocolate Breakable Hearts from Chocolate Covered Company are decorated with chocolate drizzles and sanding sugar and are filled with chocolate candies and mini chocolate chips — and a miniature wooden hammer is included, too, so your sweetie can have fun breaking hearts in the sweetest possible way.
An inspiring charcuterie experience
Provide your sweetheart with hours of snacking pleasure that's as visually pleasing as it is tummy-filling with this Luxe Bites Classic Valentine's Day Charcuterie Board. The handmade gourmet board comes with artisanal cheeses, high-quality meats, heart-shaped chocolates, dried fruits, flavored nuts, crackers, jam, olives, and more for a Love Day feast your loved one won't soon forget.
A heartwarming (and mouthwatering) blend of gifts and goodies
A sweet mix of treats and gifts comes together in this Valentine's Day Teddy Bear Tote, with the container itself being a gift, as well. Inside a heart-patterned reusable tote bag, your valentine will find a plush bear, Lindt Lindor truffles, Ghirardelli chocolate, and international sweets, including a Baker Brothers brownie and Hammond's lemon cakes from Spain, a St. Germain Palmiers Pastry from the Ukraine, and more.
A salty-sweet treat for your valentine
Salty and sweet come together in mouthwatering harmony in this Sweet Penny Valentine's Day White and Dark Chocolate Pretzel Assortment. Indeed, 30 pretzels coated in dark or white chocolate are studded with Valentine-themed sprinkles for a sweet-and-savory Valentine's Day treat your gift recipient will love devouring.
Deluxe treat bundle includes candy made from fine wine
This deluxe Sugarfina Valentine's Day Candy Bundle goes all out in delivering up unique, memorable goodies for your sweetheart to enjoy on Valentine's Day. The gift pack includes a pink mailbox containing edible pink diamonds and gummy bears made with real Provence rosé wine; a Celebration Bottle filled with strawberry champagne gummy bears crafted using Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne; a Candy Bento Box filled with flavored gummy lips, strawberry hearts, and pink brownie bites.
A tower of tantalizing treats
Wow your valentine with this 5 High Sweet Heart Tower, chockful of indulgent goodies like Shell Bella Madeleine Cakes from Spain, Le Preziose sugared jellies from Italy, Tom Clark popcorn from the United States, and lots more. Your loved one's eyes will light up at the attractive display of stacked boxes containing treat after surprising treat.
A classic gift to say I love you
Sometimes, old-school is the best way to win a heart. This classic heart-shaped box of Godiva Chocolate Hearts is a traditional way to say "I love you," and it includes dark chocolate ganache, strawberry ganache, milk chocolate praline, and white chocolate praline flavors to melt in your loved one's mouth.
Meats and cheeses join the chocolate celebration
While chocolate definitely plays a starring role on Valentine's Day, gourmet meats and cheeses make excellent co-stars. This Hickory Farms Valentine's Day Gift Set delivers both sweet treats and savory goodies in abundance, including Three Pepper Dry Salami, Smoked Gouda Blend, Strawberry Fig Jam, Chocolate French Truffles, Brownie Bites, Cherry Sours, and more — all packaged on a reusable bamboo tray, with a cheese spreader included.
A cascade of cookies to warm their heart
Who doesn't love a classic, heart-shaped, frosted cookie on Valentine's Day? This 24-count package of Assorted Valentine's Day Cookies from Cheryl's Cookies will supply your sweetheart with a plentiful array to sink their teeth into, including eight Buttercream Frosted White Heart Cookies, eight Buttercream Frosted Red Heart Cookies, and eight Buttercream Frosted Chocolate Strawberry Heart Cookies.
Naturally sweet treats for your sweetheart
If your valentine likes treats on the fresher side, this Heart of Hearts Valentine's Day Tower from The Fruit Company delivers a beautiful assortment of grown-in-the-USA Anjou pears and Fuji apples, along with chocolate-covered cherries and a Bavarian white pretzel. The arrangement is prettily packaged in decorative boxes tied together with satin ribbon.
Some indulgent favorites are brightly arrayed for Valentine's Day
A colorful array of snackable sweets is presented in this assortment of Belgian chocolate-dipped strawberries and cheesecake pops from Chocolate Covered Company. Delectable strawberries and cheesecake pops are dipped in dark, milk, or tinted white Belgian chocolate and decorated with chocolate drizzle, icing hearts, heart-shaped sprinkles, or nonpareils to brighten your loved one's special day.
A decorative tin of goodies from around the world
This Radiant Red Valentine's Tin serves up a robust assortment of indulgent goodies from around the world, attractively packaged in a reusable embossed metal basket. Give your valentine an abundant selection of treats that includes brownies from Spain, pastries from the Ukraine, fudge from Poland, sweet and spicy ginger chews from Indonesia, fruit jellies from Italy, and much more — along with favorites from the United States like Lindt Lindor truffles and a dark chocolate Ghirardelli Square with raspberry filling.
A curated collection of handcrafted treats
Many of the goodies in this curated Sugar Plum Valentine's Day Chocolate and Treats Box are hand-dipped and handmade, giving your valentine a variety of thoughtfully crafted sweets to savor. The assortment includes festive chocolate pretzels, sandwich cookies, chocolate-drizzled graham crackers, cherry balls, and much more.
A scrumptious lineup of gourmet cake balls
A lineup of delicious bites is served up in this Austin Cake Ball Valentine's Day Collection, which features 12 rich, gourmet cake balls packaged in the brand's signature copper tin. Included flavors are Birthday Cake, Strawberries and Cream, and Chocolate, each decorated with a glittering heart or Valentine confetti for a festive, decadent mouthful as your sweetheart savors each one.
An indulgent trio of truffles
Give the gift of decadent indulgence with this A'cappella SweetHeart Truffle Trio. Three heart-shaped canisters are filled with delectable, handcrafted, heart-shaped truffles in dark chocolate, strawberry, and red velvet flavors to thrill your sweetheart's tongue and tummy.