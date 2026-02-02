'These Are Horrifying': Costco's High-Protein Wraps Often End Up In The Trash
Plenty of Costco foods taste homemade, making a purchase a convenient and delicious grocery cart addition. Yet some of the store's offerings — like the BFree High Protein Gluten-Free Wraps — just don't hit the spot. Glance at the package, and the nutritional details catch the eye, with 11 grams of protein along with 6 grams of fiber per serving.
Yet such benefits come at a serious disadvantage. To say customers dislike the flavor is putting it lightly. A Costco Reddit thread doesn't go easy on the wraps, symbolically showcasing a pack in the trash. "There is a strange, fermented odor when you open the package," noted one user. "The mouthfeel is adjacent to styrofoam and [a] leather alternative." To further add to the frustrations, Redditors complained that the flatbread easily breaks apart during dish assembly. "These are horrifying," one user wrote.
A food reviewer on YouTube expressed a similarly disappointed sentiment, stating the wraps taste "like cardboard," even overriding a spicy, aromatic filling. And on a gluten-free Reddit thread, the hate keeps on rolling. "I find them rather tragic personally," wrote one commenter. Needless to say, steer clear of the wraps, and if you accidentally grab a package, remember: Costco has a generous policy for product returns — it's one of the perks that come with your membership.
Similar gluten-free BFree flatbreads also disappoint
The BFree wraps disappoint on basically all fronts: flavor, texture, and culinary applications. So while searching for other gluten-free options, note that the brand's other flatbreads let down Costco customers, too. For instance, the BFree High Protein Tortillas — which come in a similar package yet offer different nutritional content — also receive a similarly negative reception.
The Reddit celiac community expressed criticism no less scathing than with the wraps. "These are probably the most disgusting gluten free product I have put in my mouth in a long time," wrote one user. "I could not get over the horrible smell of these," added another. Many even drew comparisons to an inedible toy. "They are selling flattened Play-Doh," a food reviewer said on YouTube, noting similarities in texture, smell, and even flavor to the synthetic material.
Customers also occasionally spot the BFree Stone Baked Pita Breads at Costco, another gluten-free product that draws a mixed reception. With this one, it's less the taste that's the turnoff and instead the consistency. "It's so dry that it's just breaking," a YouTuber commented. Typical pita bread isn't considered gluten-free, and unfortunately, this offering just isn't a great alternative.