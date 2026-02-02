'These Are Horrifying': Costco's High-Protein Wraps Often End Up In The Trash

Plenty of Costco foods taste homemade, making a purchase a convenient and delicious grocery cart addition. Yet some of the store's offerings — like the BFree High Protein Gluten-Free Wraps — just don't hit the spot. Glance at the package, and the nutritional details catch the eye, with 11 grams of protein along with 6 grams of fiber per serving.

Yet such benefits come at a serious disadvantage. To say customers dislike the flavor is putting it lightly. A Costco Reddit thread doesn't go easy on the wraps, symbolically showcasing a pack in the trash. "There is a strange, fermented odor when you open the package," noted one user. "The mouthfeel is adjacent to styrofoam and [a] leather alternative." To further add to the frustrations, Redditors complained that the flatbread easily breaks apart during dish assembly. "These are horrifying," one user wrote.

A food reviewer on YouTube expressed a similarly disappointed sentiment, stating the wraps taste "like cardboard," even overriding a spicy, aromatic filling. And on a gluten-free Reddit thread, the hate keeps on rolling. "I find them rather tragic personally," wrote one commenter. Needless to say, steer clear of the wraps, and if you accidentally grab a package, remember: Costco has a generous policy for product returns — it's one of the perks that come with your membership.