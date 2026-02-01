12 Retro Kitchen Gadgets And Utensils Hardly Anyone Has Used Since The 1950s
The 1950s marked a revolution in home cooking. Convenience reigned supreme, with innovations like the TV dinner in 1953 and a new wave of time-saving appliances that transformed daily life. Kitchens grew high-tech, with the modern refrigerator-freezer combo becoming standard and the microwave dramatically reducing the time needed to reheat meals or defrost meat. Dishwashers, once a luxury, were popularized as built-in home appliances, further shaking up the traditional domestic structure. While the decade introduced countless gadgets promising speed and simplicity, many of these once cutting-edge tools have since vanished from everyday kitchens, mainly remembered as charming quirks of mid-century living.
Some items faded away as they were replaced by more efficient modern alternatives, such as the hand-cranked egg beater or nut grinder. With electric mixers and spice grinders becoming widely affordable, these tools were quickly rendered obsolete. Others feel out of fashion as tastes changed — like the Jell-O mold, once essential for creating some of the 50s' more eccentric side-dishes. It's safe to say, showing up to a dinner party and being faced with hot dogs encased in gelatin would certainly raise more than a few eyebrows today. In contrast, other staple dishes from the era see their tools still commonly used in kitchens, such as casserole dishes or slow cookers for pot roast.
A 1950s food revival is on the horizon; we wouldn't be mad to see some items make a comeback. For example, the ultra-stylish chrome egg cup warmers or the cookie gun still charm with their retro appeal and even hold up surprisingly well in the functionality department.
Hand-cranked egg beaters made quick work of eggs and cream
Although they've been around since the 1860s, the hand-cranked egg beater was still a kitchen essential in the 1950s. They were a game-changer to reduce the time and elbow-grease to took to whip eggs into a fluffy consistency — especially for dishes like a meringue.
Have frosted drinks with ease with a wall-mounted ice crusher
With just a turn of the handle, the wall-mounted ice crusher would crush ice cubes into, well, crushed ice. But with automatic refrigerator ice dispensers now commonplace, its main appeal is its novelty rather than its functionality.
Add pizzazz to an aspic with a decorative Jell-O Molds
One common 1950s side-dish that we don't really miss is Jell-O encased, well ... anything. Using decorative molds, these wobbly creations were transformed into fancy table centerpieces that wowed dinner guests.
Make identical cookies every single time with the cookie guns
One of the quirkiest kitchen gadgets of the 1950s was an old-school tool Boomers love: a cookie gun. With the pull of the trigger and interchangeable molds, it could blast out perfectly shaped cookies.
Wall-mounted coffee grinder could prepare the freshest of brews
Before automatic grinders and coffee shops on every corner, a fresh cup of java meant rolling up your sleeves and turning the wall-mounted hand grinder. By no means were they primitive, and some even had adjustable grind settings to cater to the most seasoned coffee connoisseurs.
Grind your nut meats by hand
The iconic nut grinder was a 1950s kitchen must-have, perfect for finely chopping nuts to sprinkle over 1950s favorites like banana splits or folded into a retro pistachio and almond cake or a date and nut loaf to add crunchy texture.
Cherry pitter was the perfect tool for pies and puddings
Dating all the way back to the 1800s, the cherry pitter was a standout 1950s gadget. With a simple hand-pressed spike, it could pit cherries in seconds, making pie and cocktail prep effortlessly easy.
The Foley fork was a tool of all trades
A favorite of Julia Child, the Foley fork was a true kitchen all-rounder. This hardy gadget was essentially a spatula, whisk, and masher all rolled into one.
Gravy seperators separate the wheat from the chaff, so to speak
With their charming mid-century kitsch, gravy separators — many of which are made in Japan — let home cooks pour off rich sauce while leaving excess fat behind for perfectly smooth gravies. They do still exist today, but modern designs, like this one from Oxo, are a far cry from the creative retro design of the 1950s versions.
Wall mounted can opener made opening cans easier than turning a key
From ice dispensers to coffee grinders, people in the 50s clearly loved mounting things onto walls. It's very similar to the modern can opener, clamping onto the can's rim with a turning handle that rotates a cutting wheel to slice off the lid. Arguably, it may be easier to use than the notoriously tricky handheld can opener, and certainly easier than an old-fashioned key.
Lazy Susan cabinet makes even the farthest item easy to grab
The lazy Susan cabinet was the perfect place to store spices, dry pantry items, or pots and pans. It made good use of the awkward corner cupboard, and a quick spin could give you easy access to everything inside.
Egg cup warmers
The egg cup warmer, especially from brands like Heatmaster, was a must-have for keeping freshly boiled eggs warm. On top of that, the chrome casing gave it that cool mid-century style that made kitchens look effortlessly cool.