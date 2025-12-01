The Old-School Cookie Kitchen Tool Boomers Love

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When making cookies, the ritual is equally important to the result. Upholding baking traditions means gathering family and friends, dusting off old recipes, and shaping cookies into fun and nostalgic outlines. Nowadays, forming up the pastry itself usually means reaching for a cookie cutter, a biscuit cutter, or a glass, but in the olden days, there was another tool often employed for the task: a cookie press.

This handheld tool loosely resembles a salt or pepper mill, with a tall cylindrical design punctuated with a handle on top. In function, the device works akin to a caulk gun. You load soft cookie dough into the top of the tube, while intricate, interchangeable disks suspend at the bottom. Then, you pull the lever tight, and precise quantities of cookie dough extrude through the disks, forming eye-catching designs ready for baking.

Common cookie press disk designs include varying vaulted geometric forms, as well as holiday-specific creations like trees and snowflakes. Expectedly, not every type of homemade cookie dough shapes up using such a mechanism — Swedish oatmeal and chocolate cookies, for example, would not hold their shape. The press is designed for the spritz style, a thick and rich dough hailing from Northern Europe. The homogenous consistency moves well through the press mechanism, and turns crisp once baked — meaning the intricate, varied shapes will hold. It all comes together into a charming baking process that's a snapshot of a previous era.