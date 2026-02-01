This Must-Buy Aldi Canned Fruit Is A Refreshing Time-Saver

No-frills Aldi offers a breadth of pantry staples, all while maintaining cheap grocery prices. Such great value shopping rolls into the preserved foods, too — yet not all options come equal in quality. Subsequently, we outlined 9 canned foods you should avoid at Aldi and 5 you should definitely buy. A product worthy of purchase, without question? The Sweet Harvest Pineapple Slices. For only $1.75, you get 20 ounces of fruit rings contained in pineapple juice, all with no added sugar.

The pineapple's natural flavor won over our taste tester. They noted a balanced sweetness akin to a freshly cut pineapple, accompanied by a pleasant texture — soft yet not mushy, with just the right dose of crispiness. Opposed to other overly processed Aldi canned products, the pineapple slices perform as a reasonable substitute for fresh fruit, all with no prep work and excellent shelf stability. Across Reddit, they're routinely highly rated among all the canned (and even fresh) fruit.

As with the majority of Aldi's offerings, the pineapple comes from the retailer's own private label. For a sweeter alternative, you can also look out for the well-liked pineapple spears jarred in coconut-water. Nevertheless, for a remarkably fresh blast of tropical flavor (which can't be said for the Fruit Cocktail in Heavy Syrup), Aldi's canned Sweet Harvest Pineapple is a great buy.