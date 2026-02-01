This Maryland Pub Serves Crab Cakes As Big As Baseballs

It's no secret that Maryland is known for its crabs, and while many warm-weather gatherings may revolve around cracking the steamed crustacean open and enjoying its delicate, sweet meat, another way to savor it — in crab cake form — may be just as prevalent. Debates abound in the state regarding which establishment makes the very best. However, while there are a number of spots with loyal fans, there's one that serves up crab cakes as huge as the balls being pitched down the road at Camden Yards: Koco's Pub, a cozy family-owned restaurant open since 1985 in Baltimore.

Clocking in at 11 ounces, the cakes can be ordered in platters of one or two alongside lettuce, tomato, fries, and cole slaw, or on a sandwich. Or, one can be served solo with crackers, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle. While the restaurant's recipe is proprietary, it does claim to use "the best jumbo lump crab meat available on the market" (per Koco's Pub). Other typical ingredients in a Maryland crab cake are mayonnaise, mustard, Worcestershire, Old Bay seasoning, and a binder like bread crumbs or crackers (though you can get a gluten-free version of Koco's, too).

Unsurprisingly, these massive mounds of crabby goodness are a hit with reviewers. Redditors applaud the fact that the restaurant uses minimal filler, letting the crab meat take center stage. One remarked, "I savored every damn bite of that crab cake, and bar none[,] it was the biggest and best I've ever had," while others put it on par (or above) the other popular versions in the area.