The Origins Of Draft Beer Go Way, Way Back

If you want to drink beer the traditional way, skip the bottles and cans and drink it straight from the keg. This method has a long history, dating all the way back to 1797. Whether your drink of choice is ale or lager, if you want it on draft, just ask for it from the pull handles lining the bar counter. These serve as the final stop in a much larger, intricate system. Behind the scenes, beer is stored in cold kegs and then pushed through insulated lines using carbon dioxide. When the handle is pulled, the pressure forces the beer from the keg, where it goes into your glass with optimal freshness and fizziness.

But before the modern system, it all started with the "beer engine," which was invented by Joseph Bramah. With repeated up and down pumps, suction would pull the cask beer from basement to bar. Today, while some old-school pubs and bars still celebrate the charm of the hand-pulled engine for traditional cask ales, most beers are delivered under gas pressure from refrigerated kegs — first done in 1936 with the introduction of artificial carbonation. Whereas beer engines draw beer that has already been fully fermented, modern beer kegs use beer that has been pasteurized with gentle heat, rendering the yeast inactive. Carbonation is then controlled by adding pressurized carbon dioxide, rather than relying on natural yeast fermentation.