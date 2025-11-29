Does Bottled Beer Actually Taste Different Than Canned?

Amongst the many never-ending food debates, the argument over bottled versus canned beer is particularly fierce. However, Brian Kulbacki, owner and head brewer of Departed Soles Brewing Company in New Jersey, says that they each have their role, but the short answer is: No, they don't really taste different.

"The liquid going into the can is the same liquid that goes into a keg for draft or a bottle for off-premise consumption," said Kulbacki. "Any perceived difference is more likely associated with the temperature and cleanliness of the vessel that the beer is consumed from." Kulbacki explained that while canning a beer could possibly introduce more dissolved oxygen, most modern systems mitigate this risk. Similarly, a bottled beer could possibly go off from its cap oxidizing and leaking into the drink, but most brewing companies now use caps with either corrosion-resistant treatments or metals resistant to rusting.

When it comes to drinking vessels, the biggest impact on taste is the size of the opening. Smell is just as much a part of taste as your tongue, so some beers may taste better when served in a weizen, pilsner, or plain old pint glass because you get more of the aroma. But since bottles and cans have similarly sized spouts, people's preferences really just come down to which vessel feels better rather than which may actually taste better.