Does Bottled Beer Actually Taste Different Than Canned?
Amongst the many never-ending food debates, the argument over bottled versus canned beer is particularly fierce. However, Brian Kulbacki, owner and head brewer of Departed Soles Brewing Company in New Jersey, says that they each have their role, but the short answer is: No, they don't really taste different.
"The liquid going into the can is the same liquid that goes into a keg for draft or a bottle for off-premise consumption," said Kulbacki. "Any perceived difference is more likely associated with the temperature and cleanliness of the vessel that the beer is consumed from." Kulbacki explained that while canning a beer could possibly introduce more dissolved oxygen, most modern systems mitigate this risk. Similarly, a bottled beer could possibly go off from its cap oxidizing and leaking into the drink, but most brewing companies now use caps with either corrosion-resistant treatments or metals resistant to rusting.
When it comes to drinking vessels, the biggest impact on taste is the size of the opening. Smell is just as much a part of taste as your tongue, so some beers may taste better when served in a weizen, pilsner, or plain old pint glass because you get more of the aroma. But since bottles and cans have similarly sized spouts, people's preferences really just come down to which vessel feels better rather than which may actually taste better.
Pros and cons of cans and bottles
Any beer manufacturer has to consider not only what vessel best preserves their beer, but also which it can afford to purchase, transport, and stock on shelves. It's a significant debate no matter how you look at it — and no brewer takes the decision lightly.
"A clear or green bottle can lead to a 'light struck' off flavor in a beer, while a brown bottle is known to protect the liquid better from UV light; a beer can or a keg does not have any of this risk," said Brian Kulbacki. Light causes a chemical reaction in beer that makes it go "skunky," meaning it produces foul-smelling sulfurous compounds and even the darkest tinted bottle runs this risk. However, bottles also withstand pressure better than cans, according to Kulbacki, so they're great for brews that need to age, condition, and develop their flavors in the packaging. Bottles also stay colder longer than cans, so your beer maintains its temperature better.
Cans are cheaper, more lightweight, take up less room, and keep a seal better than bottles. Plus, you can dress your beer in a can by adding something to its rim, which you just can't do with bottles. Craft beer often comes in 16-ounce cans, rather than 12-ounce, to distinguish itself from mass-produced varieties, but some people still believe bottles are a better drinking experience. Cans are also less popular with homebrewers because you can't reuse them, and they're less recyclable overall.