Why Trader Joe's Customers Avoid This Prepared Meal At All Costs

Trader Joe's offers quite a breadth of prepped dishes, ranging from the "Product Hall of Fame" Orange Chicken to a diverse lineup of salad kits and fan-favorite mini pies. Understandably, not every offering is a 10/10, with customers expressing especially strong distaste toward the overnight oats. For a retailer known for gourmet renditions of global foods, it's surprising that such a straightforward item receives abundant negativity.

On a Trader Joe's Reddit thread dedicated to the Vanilla as well as Apple Overnight Oats, users didn't hold back. "The vanilla flavoring tastes so fake," wrote one Redditor, adding that the apple contains "sooo much cinnamon it's making my mouth dry." The distaste for the apple oats continues on other social media platforms: "For some reason, their overnight oats always have an unpleasant, gritty texture to me," critiqued an Instagram reviewer.

Meanwhile, on another Trader Joe's Reddit thread, the seasonally available Pumpkin Oats also drew copious negative attention. "The texture killed it for me. It reminded me of wet, raw bread dough with a flavorless graininess," wrote one commenter. A TJ's-focused YouTuber wasn't a fan either, noting that they "didn't think the pumpkin spices and ... puree really work." Granted, these gluten-free breakfast cups only cost $1.99 for a 5.5-ounce serving, so if you do happen to throw a package into the cart, the damage isn't too steep.