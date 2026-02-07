Reddit Is Enamored With These Aldi Dessert Pretzels

Aldi has a no-frills business model that's allowed it to thrive even without any loyalty perks, and we have our own favorite hacks for shopping there. The discount grocery chain offers low prices and private-label brands that make up 90% of its stock, and are apparently good enough that its many devoted fans don't miss the usual brand names. In fact, customers sometimes take to social media to praise Aldi's products, and one that's gotten love on Reddit is sweet and salty dessert pretzels from its Clancy's snack brand.

The mini pretzels are covered with a sweet coating and come in several flavors. Recent ones include: Birthday Cake, which has multi-colored sprinkles; Toffee, which is milk-chocolate covered with toffee pieces; Cookies & Cream, with crushed chocolate cookie bits over a vanilla-flavored coating; and Strawberries & Cream, which has a strawberry covering and a white drizzle. They are sold in eight-ounce bags for $3.29.

Redditors have raved about the pretzels being "stupid good" and "amazing" (per Reddit), talking about how addictive they are and eating the whole bag in no time. In one Reddit thread, a poster who said they were on a diet asked people to please say they're terrible. Respondents obliged, with joking comments like, "So gross. You definitely won't open the bag in the car and finish it by the time you get home." Another wrote, "I couldn't eat more than 3 packages. So disgusting." Yet another Redditor wrote, "The birthday cake ones are so gross. I bought them 4 times to be sure."