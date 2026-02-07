Reddit Is Enamored With These Aldi Dessert Pretzels
Aldi has a no-frills business model that's allowed it to thrive even without any loyalty perks, and we have our own favorite hacks for shopping there. The discount grocery chain offers low prices and private-label brands that make up 90% of its stock, and are apparently good enough that its many devoted fans don't miss the usual brand names. In fact, customers sometimes take to social media to praise Aldi's products, and one that's gotten love on Reddit is sweet and salty dessert pretzels from its Clancy's snack brand.
The mini pretzels are covered with a sweet coating and come in several flavors. Recent ones include: Birthday Cake, which has multi-colored sprinkles; Toffee, which is milk-chocolate covered with toffee pieces; Cookies & Cream, with crushed chocolate cookie bits over a vanilla-flavored coating; and Strawberries & Cream, which has a strawberry covering and a white drizzle. They are sold in eight-ounce bags for $3.29.
Redditors have raved about the pretzels being "stupid good" and "amazing" (per Reddit), talking about how addictive they are and eating the whole bag in no time. In one Reddit thread, a poster who said they were on a diet asked people to please say they're terrible. Respondents obliged, with joking comments like, "So gross. You definitely won't open the bag in the car and finish it by the time you get home." Another wrote, "I couldn't eat more than 3 packages. So disgusting." Yet another Redditor wrote, "The birthday cake ones are so gross. I bought them 4 times to be sure."
The different pretzel flavors that have been available and how to eat them
Like many other Aldi private-label products, not all of the flavors are available all the time. As of January 2026, it appears just the Birthday Cake and Toffee are for sale. Of course, the Cookies & Cream and Strawberry & Cream that debuted the previous summer may return, as could other seasonal ones. There were several limited-time flavors in fall 2025: Pumpkin Spice, Apple Cinnamon, Salted Caramel, and Cinnamon Bun.
While the availability of flavors varies, with different ones coming in and out of stock, the product itself can also change. When the Birthday Cake pretzels debuted in 2024 to an enthusiastic response, along with a Strawberry one, they were labeled "yogurt-covered." However, they are all now just "covered pretzels," so yogurt is no longer part of the coating.
Some of the Redditors in the tongue-in-cheek thread about how they're supposedly not good gave suggestions with their responses about how to eat them in addition to just mainlining them right out of the bag. One wrote, "They're awful, especially frozen," and another suggested, "Definitely do not freeze [the Cookies & Cream] unless you put three more bags in there and even then, crush them up and cut them with ice cream to help get them down." Other possible ideas could be using them in trail mix, crumbling and sprinkling them over pudding or yogurt, or chopping them up to bake in homemade cookies. Depending on the flavor, they could also be dunked in chocolate or strawberry sauce, caramel, or an easy, five-ingredient cannoli dip.