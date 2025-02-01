Turn Cannoli Into An Easy Dip With Only 5 Ingredients

Cannoli are one of the most popular and delectable desserts from Italy, with their luscious, creamy filling melding with the crunchy shell and rich chocolate chips. The tube-shaped pastry is perfect as a delectable sweet ending to a family meal — but for a big party, you can turn cannoli into a fun, quick, and easy dip with just five ingredients.

This dip is essentially cannoli filling without the shells, served with various dippers to scoop it up. It comes together in just a few minutes with no cooking involved, giving you one less thing to stress about when hosting a get-together. You'll need two cups of ricotta cheese, 8 ounces of mascarpone (or cream cheese), confectioner's sugar, vanilla extract, and mini chocolate chips. Mix the cheeses together until they're smooth, then stir in a cup of the sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla (or more to taste), plus a cup of the chips. Prepare your dippers while the mixture chills in the refrigerator, and it's ready to serve!

While this dip is super simple to make by default, some tips can make it even easier. Take the cheeses out of the refrigerator about 20 to 30 minutes before making the dip, to warm up a bit. That will make them easier to blend, which can be done with a hand mixer or a whisk. Ricotta can also be watery, so drain it ahead of time by letting it sit in a strainer for 30 minutes, stirring a few times. It's an extra step you shouldn't skip with ricotta desserts.