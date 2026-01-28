How To Add An Egg To Ramen For The Creamiest Bowl

Few things beat a warm bowl of ramen, and the best part is that it's endlessly customizable. One of our must-have additions is beaten eggs, which can make the bowl feel so much creamier and richer, but there's a fine line between a velvety broth and lumpy soup. To learn how to perfectly incorporate eggs into ramen, Food Republic spoke with Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook."

"The yolk carries fat[,] which softens sharp salt and deepens umami," Gentile explained. "The whites bring protein, which lightly thickens the broth as it sets." While this enhances the richness and body, egg proteins naturally denature and coagulate when exposed to high heat. When these proteins come in contact with a boiling broth or are added in too quickly, they'll clump together. This creates tough, scrambled bits floating around your broth instead of smooth, silky ribbons.

"The best way to add an egg without scrambling is to control heat and movement," Gentile told us. For the best results, she advised adding them when the soup is on a low simmer. One of the best methods to acclimatize your eggs is tempering. Slowly whisk a little hot liquid into the beaten eggs before adding them to the pot, which will gradually raise their temperature to prevent the proteins from coagulating. At the same time, Gentile also noted that the broth should be moving as the egg mix goes in. Using a ladle or a whisk, stir the broth in a circular motion to create a small vortex. Pour in a thin, steady stream to allow the eggs to form long, ribbon shapes rather than large clumps.