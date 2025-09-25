The Simple Hack For Perfect Soft-Boiled Eggs

There are two steps you need to execute in order to enjoy soft-boiled eggs, which are the perfect addition to a bowl of slurpy ramen or the main ingredient in a luxuriously soft egg salad. The first is to boil them to perfection, so the yolks are golden and jammy. The second is the more difficult of the two: peeling them so that they're not a craggy mess.

If you've struggled to peel soft-boiled eggs before, you know what we're talking about. It's like peeling a hard-boiled egg, but a far more difficult and delicate task because the white is less firm. Thankfully, Food Republic spoke with Lindsay Chastain, founder of The Waddle and Cluck and expert on all things eggs, and she had a simple hack to share: Slightly crack the egg shell before depositing the just-boiled eggs in an ice bath.

"It allows the water to creep in between the shell and membrane and the white of the egg," she explained. The slight water assist, according to Chastain, actually gets between the membrane and the shell, which is what creates the difficulty in the first place. She was quick to point out that only a very small crack is needed. "Any more[,] and the water can damage the egg white and make it start to ooze," she cautioned.