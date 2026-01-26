Swap Chicken With This Hearty Veggie For A Fun Twist On Chicken Parmesan

Chicken parmesan is a time-tested classic. Prepared properly, you get a tender protein covered in crispy breading, mixed with salty-savory cheese, all smothered in flavorful tomato sauce. The formula delights with chicken, turkey, or beef, but it also enables mouthwatering vegetable renditions.

For instance, consider crafting a version with cabbage. At first glance, this cruciferous vegetable may seem like an unlikely stand-in for chicken breast. Yet, if you use the proper technique to cut and cook cabbage steaks, the leaves will stay perfectly intact. Simply core and slice the head into thick, two-inch rounds, then roast or saute them at high heat. Topped with cheese and optional breadcrumbs, the result is a tender, flavorful dish that serves as a mouthwatering alternative to meat.

Opt for a sturdier variety like green cabbage — optionally secured with toothpicks — and the vegetable still retains a surprising amount of structure. You can then improve the crust with an easy three-ingredient breading, using a reliable mixture of breadcrumbs, buttermilk, and parmesan for a perfect exterior (or stick exclusively to cheese). Cover the dish in a high-quality tomato sauce, and the hearty vegetarian rendition tastes on par with the original.