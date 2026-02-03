How To Turn Up The Heat On Brussels Sprouts

Sure, Brussels sprouts may often take the brunt of childhood pickiness, but once you know how to cook the cruciferous vegetable, they're remarkably versatile. You can fix the bitter taste by blanching, or even better, you can add a dose of spice to your preparation, crafting a veggie dish with a complex flavor. There are numerous ways to turn up the heat in Brussels sprout recipes, each with its own delicious advantages.

Looking for the gentlest touch of spice? Sweet chili sauce is a terrific entry point. Mixed with oil and a soy sauce, the condiment is a great way to upgrade roasted Brussels sprouts. The chili flavor seeps into the vegetable, while the condiment's sugars caramelize. You can also turn the heat up further by using spicier condiments like Sriracha, boldly flavored nam prik pao (Thai chili sauce), as well as earthy, fermented gochujang paste. Each condiment lends a complex, sweet-spicy flavor that will define a platter of sprouts.

You can also add a textural element to Brussels sprouts with chili crisp or chili crunch, mixing in both the crunchy pepper bits and spoonfuls of chili oil and roasting the sprouts until they're tender inside. Explore the various chili crisp brands available to attain your desired level of heat, or whip up your own DIY chili crisp, frying up alliums, seeds, and dried peppers for perfect spice. The condiment creates a batch of sprouts that stands out.