Boost The Fiber Content In Your Pancakes With This Simple Addition
Everybody loves pancakes; we've even got a whole day celebrating them! But one thing pancakes aren't exactly known for is a diverse nutrient profile — and that's okay, but if you're looking to both boost your fiber and not skip pancakes, there's a way you can do them all at once. In the same way you'd upgrade them with chocolate chips, you can also add poppy seeds into the mix for delicious, gut-beneficial pancakes.
Fiber has become something of a hot topic in recent years, and is closely tied to the "gut-health" trend that's been dominating social media. When we're talking about fiber, we're talking about the indigestible parts of food that help your digestive system function by contributing to healthy bowel movements and supporting gut-beneficial bacteria. Common sources of fiber are plant-based foods, including nuts and seeds like poppy seeds. According to the USDA, poppy seeds contain an impressive 19.5 grams of fiber per 100 grams. On top of that, they're also great for adding an earthy, floral taste to your dishes.
The easiest way to incorporate poppy seeds into your pancakes is by mixing them directly into the batter. This will evenly disperse them throughout the pancake and add a satisfying texture. To take your pancakes even further, a common pairing for poppy seeds is with lemon zest, which makes the pancakes bright and floral. Trust us — this is the must-try on a warm, summery day — or a chilly day you wish was brighter.
Other fiber-boosting pancake add-ins
Beyond poppy seeds, there are plenty of add-ins that can make for delicious, fiber-rich pancakes. If you're outta luck sourcing poppy, one of the best alternatives is chia seeds, which pack nearly double the fiber at 34.4 grams per 100 grams, according to the USDA. Chia seeds are natural all-rounders, but they require a little more care before being added to your dishes. See, chia seeds absorb liquid and swell into a gel-like texture. This can cause severe bloating and discomfort, so before adding them to your batter, make sure to soak them first to make them easier to digest. While chia seeds are among the highest seed-based fiber sources, other options that don't require soaking include pumpkin seeds, which you can sprinkle on top of your pancakes, or pomegranate seeds for a sweet flavor boost.
If you prefer to keep your pancakes simple, high-fiber toppings are an easy upgrade. As it so happens, one of the best sources of fiber is already a classic pancake topping: fruit. Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are great choices that naturally boost fiber while adding both sweetness and freshness.
You can also increase fiber by swapping ingredients instead of adding them. For example, using wholemeal flour instead of white preserves the entire wheat grain, and with it its fiber and nutrients. Spelt and rye flours are great pancake options, though they naturally produce denser, heartier results — so if you prefer your pancakes light and fluffy, sticking with creative add-ins and topping may be the better route.