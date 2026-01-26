The Affordable Aldi Salad That Has A Cult Following

Despite not having an actual deli counter, Aldi's deli aisle is a diamond nestled among precious gemstones in a store known for its cheap groceries. It's where you can find Reddit-favored cheddar and parmesan cheese, as well as a variety of sliced meats, refrigerated mac and cheese, and even tofu for vegetarians and vegans. It's also where you can find dips and spreads, including the affordable Park Street Deli Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad (a 16-ounce container costs around $6), a beloved item among customers who can't get enough and have elevated it to cult status.

You know how chocolate and pretzels taste so good together, or chicken and waffles with maple syrup? It's because of the salty, savory-sweet mash-up, and it's the same kind of thing where this chicken salad is concerned. Add to that the symphony of textures, from the soft chunks of chicken and the creaminess of the mayo to the crunch of celery and almonds. On Reddit, one person said it's a coveted food in their house: "Once opened it's gone."

And there are tons of posts on Facebook, with people shouting out their love for this product. One person exclaimed, "This is by far my favorite chicken salad, it's the best!"