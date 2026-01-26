The Affordable Aldi Salad That Has A Cult Following
Despite not having an actual deli counter, Aldi's deli aisle is a diamond nestled among precious gemstones in a store known for its cheap groceries. It's where you can find Reddit-favored cheddar and parmesan cheese, as well as a variety of sliced meats, refrigerated mac and cheese, and even tofu for vegetarians and vegans. It's also where you can find dips and spreads, including the affordable Park Street Deli Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad (a 16-ounce container costs around $6), a beloved item among customers who can't get enough and have elevated it to cult status.
You know how chocolate and pretzels taste so good together, or chicken and waffles with maple syrup? It's because of the salty, savory-sweet mash-up, and it's the same kind of thing where this chicken salad is concerned. Add to that the symphony of textures, from the soft chunks of chicken and the creaminess of the mayo to the crunch of celery and almonds. On Reddit, one person said it's a coveted food in their house: "Once opened it's gone."
And there are tons of posts on Facebook, with people shouting out their love for this product. One person exclaimed, "This is by far my favorite chicken salad, it's the best!"
The best ways to enjoy this fan favorite salad
The internet is full of ideas on how to consume this Aldi fan favorite. Plenty of folks simply eat it straight out of the tub — perhaps the most efficient method — but if you're looking for something more elegant, you can spread it onto crackers for a snack or light lunch (and Aldi even sells a very nice six-cracker assortment that would pair beautifully with it).
One Redditor suggested picking up "a box of mini croissants" along with the salad. Indeed, you could slice them open lengthwise, stuff the chickeny cranberry goodness inside, and top with a layer of leafy lettuce for a tasty bite-size sandwich. This would also be an especially good way to spread the gospel of Aldi's chicken salad at a party or brunch.
One creative Redditor also had a suggestion for how to doctor up the salad itself: "I add some sliced apples to it ... and sometimes grapes and ... pecans." To keep this hack simple, you could serve the salad with apple slices on the side instead of crackers to scoop up the salad. However, mixing in these sweet elements brightens the flavor profile, while the additional nuts add a satisfying variety of textures to every delicious bite.