This Retro Super Bowl Dish Will Steal The Party

Super Bowl Sunday is America's unofficial national holiday, and a perfect choice for your party's food spread is hot dogs, one of the nation's favorite foods. Americans consume a shocking number of them, about 70 every year each, or nearly six a month. But instead of the same old franks on a bun, give your guests something more memorably tasty to enjoy while watching the game and critiquing the commercials: a retro dish of hot dogs stuffed with mashed potatoes.

You only need frankfurters, the potatoes, and cheese to make the simple dish. Slice the wieners length-wise, leaving the bottom still attached, so they can fold open, filled with the mashed spuds and topped with shredded cheese. Then, put them in the oven for a few minutes to warm, melt the cheese, and brown the top a bit. They can be stuffed right out of the fridge, or simmered in water, grilled, or pan-fried for a short while first. You can whip up the potatoes from scratch or use instant.

The recipe comes from the mid-20th century, when it wasn't uncommon to see franks incorporated into dishes in a way we don't see much today. Some Redditors remember eating the mashed potato-stuffed wieners at home or in school as kids, with different names like weenie boats, pronto pups, tater-capped wieners, weenie puffs, and steamboats. Other monikers include frankfurter blimps and spud pups, and a similar 1963 "Pillsbury Family Cookbook" recipe that sandwiched the spuds and cheese between two split franks called them hot dog s'mores.