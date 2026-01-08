Does Dollar Tree Accept Manufacturer Coupons? Here's What To Know

Dollar Tree no longer actually lives up to its name after raising its base price to $1.25 in 2021, upping to $1.50 for some items since, as well as stocking products that cost up to $7. But customers continue to flock there because they know it's still a good bargain. That's why many shoppers may not realize that the retailer accepts manufacturer coupons on top of its low prices, and using them is one of the best Dollar Tree food shopping tips. The chain's reported "penny items," however, might be too good to be true.

Although Dollar Tree does take manufacturer coupons, it has a number of guidelines for their use. First off, it only accepts them in person, so you can't apply them to online purchases, and it also won't accept any from other stores. Physical coupons clipped from newspapers, ad inserts, or other sources must be original, with copies not accepted, and it will only take up to four of the same coupons per customer per day. Internet coupons also can't be copied, and each is required to have a unique serial number, an expiration date, and an address for remittance. Shoppers are only allowed to use up to two Internet coupons per customer in one day.

Other rules apply to both physical and Internet coupons. You can only use one per item, and any specifications like size or quantity must match. That could be a potential snag, since brand-name products at Dollar Tree are often smaller sizes than usual, and may not match the size on the coupon.