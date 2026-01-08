Does Dollar Tree Accept Manufacturer Coupons? Here's What To Know
Dollar Tree no longer actually lives up to its name after raising its base price to $1.25 in 2021, upping to $1.50 for some items since, as well as stocking products that cost up to $7. But customers continue to flock there because they know it's still a good bargain. That's why many shoppers may not realize that the retailer accepts manufacturer coupons on top of its low prices, and using them is one of the best Dollar Tree food shopping tips. The chain's reported "penny items," however, might be too good to be true.
Although Dollar Tree does take manufacturer coupons, it has a number of guidelines for their use. First off, it only accepts them in person, so you can't apply them to online purchases, and it also won't accept any from other stores. Physical coupons clipped from newspapers, ad inserts, or other sources must be original, with copies not accepted, and it will only take up to four of the same coupons per customer per day. Internet coupons also can't be copied, and each is required to have a unique serial number, an expiration date, and an address for remittance. Shoppers are only allowed to use up to two Internet coupons per customer in one day.
Other rules apply to both physical and Internet coupons. You can only use one per item, and any specifications like size or quantity must match. That could be a potential snag, since brand-name products at Dollar Tree are often smaller sizes than usual, and may not match the size on the coupon.
Other ways to get more savings at Dollar Tree
Because Dollar Tree's base price is so low, a manufacturer's coupon value could potentially be more than the product costs. In those cases, the store will credit the item's full price, but it won't give the customer the money for any of the coupon's remaining value above that. It also won't honor coupons for free products that don't also require a purchase, such as a two-for-one deal.
Dollar Tree doesn't have any of its own store coupons, but there are other ways you can get more savings and value. You can save on home shipping costs for any online order by having it sent to your local store for free pickup. Keep in mind, however, that online orders may require bulk purchases. Signing up for the retailer's email list or getting its app will give you information about exclusive promotions and early notifications about new products, events, and weekly ads. Pay attention to the best and worst times to shop there as well, which can allow you to get an early look at new low-cost products soon after they come in, before they're scooped up by other shoppers.
Beyond the store itself, cashback apps like Ibotta and Fetch can have exclusive offers for retailers, including Dollar Tree, that you get by paying via the app. They may also let you scan your store receipts to get a small amount of money back.