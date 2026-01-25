This Retro German Tavern On Staten Island Has Been Around Since 1855
Sleepy and suburban Staten Island lends a low-key appeal in comparison to the bustling Big Apple. The borough especially charms with its historic character, a quality you can experience beer in hand at Killmeyer's Old Bavaria Inn. Opened in 1855, the old-school tavern has long delighted patrons with cold brews and hearty German fare, all served in timeless environs.
Located in a historically German community once called Kreischerville, the property has changed hands several times, with the most recent handover occurring in 2024. Its origins as an eatery trace back to 1855, when the building was sold to Bavarian immigrant Nicholas Killmeyer. His sons later grew the business into a hotel, developing the space with a still-intact wooden bar in 1890. The building continued operating as an inn for more than a century, until previous owners revamped the space into today's beer garden and restaurant in the late 1990s.
Over the years, many interior updates have taken place, but the cozy brick- and wood-clad interior still retains the property's history. Now fleshed out with 28 taps, an extensive food menu, and plenty of seating, Killmeyer's is one of many restaurants in New York City worth visiting.
Find tasty fare and cold beers at Killmeyer's Old Bavaria Inn
Up there in age alongside the oldest restaurants in the U.S., Killmeyer's Old Bavaria Inn upholds many factors for long-lasting appeal. The outdoor taps make the restaurant a terrific place to try a unique bock beer or crispy lager under the sun (just note that the beer garden is only open seasonally). Meanwhile, the food menu includes a tasty lineup of German dishes perfect for the time-worn surroundings — think scratch spätzle, several varieties of schnitzel, and bowls of goulash, a dish with origins that date back to the ninth century.
Still, the tavern's most alluring quality is arguably its cheerful German-themed atmosphere. As one Yelp customer notes, "A literal tour of Bavaria, without the annoying plane ride. This ... restaurant is a total treasure. Beautiful, authentic decor. Extremely clean." Matched with events ranging from live music to Oktoberfest festivities and even a Christmas market, it all adds up to an eatery that is a true community cornerstone. Regulars have been coming for decades, new visitors take the ferry in from Manhattan, and together they sip beers side by side, reveling in the old-timey convivial surroundings.