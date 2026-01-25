This Retro German Tavern On Staten Island Has Been Around Since 1855

Sleepy and suburban Staten Island lends a low-key appeal in comparison to the bustling Big Apple. The borough especially charms with its historic character, a quality you can experience beer in hand at Killmeyer's Old Bavaria Inn. Opened in 1855, the old-school tavern has long delighted patrons with cold brews and hearty German fare, all served in timeless environs.

Located in a historically German community once called Kreischerville, the property has changed hands several times, with the most recent handover occurring in 2024. Its origins as an eatery trace back to 1855, when the building was sold to Bavarian immigrant Nicholas Killmeyer. His sons later grew the business into a hotel, developing the space with a still-intact wooden bar in 1890. The building continued operating as an inn for more than a century, until previous owners revamped the space into today's beer garden and restaurant in the late 1990s.

Over the years, many interior updates have taken place, but the cozy brick- and wood-clad interior still retains the property's history. Now fleshed out with 28 taps, an extensive food menu, and plenty of seating, Killmeyer's is one of many restaurants in New York City worth visiting.