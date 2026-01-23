You Can Only Get This Krispy Kreme Donut At Times Square

Krispy Kreme was born in North Carolina, founded in 1937 as a Winston-Salem shop where the first donuts were made with an unlikely vegetable – potatoes. Fast forward nine decades, and the chain is now a beloved icon that's still headquartered in the Southern state. However, it chose to plant its first and only flagship store in Times Square, a huge 4,500-square-foot space in the heart of New York City. In tribute to its home, a special Big Apple donut has been sold exclusively at the location since its opening.

It is an eminently Instagrammable round yeast donut created to look like an apple, with a shiny red mirror glaze that tastes like candied green apple, a green royal icing leaf, and a pretzel stick for a stem. It's filled with a Red Delicious apple-flavored cream that's white. The inspiration for these treats, which bear the city's nickname, was the iconic candy apples sold on Brooklyn's Coney Island boardwalk.

The sweet offering comes in a green souvenir box with the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts logo and "Times Square" on its top in gold. When the hinged box is opened, the inside of the top is also stamped in gold with the outline of an apple and "Krispy Kreme" and "Big Apple" written inside it, and "Times Square" again appearing underneath. Finally, when you ask for one of them, the store's workers announce the news and cheer. All that comes with a hefty $12.99 price tag, making it the chain's most expensive donut.