The First Krispy Kreme Donuts Were Made With This Unlikely Vegetable

Krispy Kreme has become a household name, offering famous donuts that are beloved and eagerly gobbled in over 40 countries. Even celebrity chefs can't resist the sweet, fried dough creations. From the famous Original Glazed Donuts to cake donuts and filled donuts, the recipes for Krispy Kreme's confections are closely guarded — even from employees — and are actually locked in a safe at the company's headquarters. While we don't know exactly what goes into the renowned goodies today, we do know the original recipe contained an unlikely vegetable: potatoes.

Well, unlikely unless you're from Utah. Spudnuts, which are potato-based donuts, are a traditional treat in the Beehive State and were actually invented by a pair of brothers from Salt Lake City (more about that later).

While Krispy Kreme's founder, Vernon Rudolph, didn't categorize his creations as spudnuts, that's essentially what they were. The original recipe was a mixture of egg whites, sugar, shortening, skim milk, and (yep!) mashed potatoes, all of which were creamed together, chilled, combined with flour, and then fried and glazed. Potatoes lend a kind of magic to donuts that makes them simultaneously dense and fluffy. The starch in potatoes absorbs moisture and retains air, keeping the treats delightfully moist and light. Potatoes further lend a unique earthiness and crunch to fried donuts.

It would be a bit of an understatement to say the resulting fluffy pastries were a hit. What began as a one-shop-operation in a small Kentucky town (with donuts being sold alongside other merchandise like horse tack) became a powerhouse purveyor of treats spanning the globe.