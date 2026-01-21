The Number One Meal You Should Try When Visiting Atlanta

When you visit The Peach State, noodles may not be the first thing on your list of foods to try. However, if you have a deep love for Asian food, you can't miss out on the chance to try some of LanZhou Ramen's famous noodle soups — it has the number one meal you should get when in Atlanta.

A far cry from even the most doctored-up college ramen, LanZhou's noodles come from owner Fu Li Zhang's Gansu-style of cooking. Chefs hand-pull most of the noodles into one of four sizes and one of two shapes, flat or belt, but also offer knife-sliced noodles upon request. The soup itself is so deliciously salty and herbal that the restaurant sells it in pint containers! But while the noodles may be the stars of the show, the toppings, from roast duck to scallops and mussels, come in close second. Whether you want braised pork belly, almost-raw sliced beef, or just a simple tomato and egg concoction, LanZhou's variety can satisfy even the pickiest eater.

Each bowl comes with an array of vegetables, from raw onions to pickled greens, so that no two bites are the same. With most loaded bowls costing between $12 and $14, it's also surprisingly affordable, and you can easily get two meals out of it. Of course, no hearty meal is complete without side dishes, and LanZhou doesn't skimp on any of them — whether you want some crisp greens or fried buns to dunk in your soup.