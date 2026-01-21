The Number One Meal You Should Try When Visiting Atlanta
When you visit The Peach State, noodles may not be the first thing on your list of foods to try. However, if you have a deep love for Asian food, you can't miss out on the chance to try some of LanZhou Ramen's famous noodle soups — it has the number one meal you should get when in Atlanta.
A far cry from even the most doctored-up college ramen, LanZhou's noodles come from owner Fu Li Zhang's Gansu-style of cooking. Chefs hand-pull most of the noodles into one of four sizes and one of two shapes, flat or belt, but also offer knife-sliced noodles upon request. The soup itself is so deliciously salty and herbal that the restaurant sells it in pint containers! But while the noodles may be the stars of the show, the toppings, from roast duck to scallops and mussels, come in close second. Whether you want braised pork belly, almost-raw sliced beef, or just a simple tomato and egg concoction, LanZhou's variety can satisfy even the pickiest eater.
Each bowl comes with an array of vegetables, from raw onions to pickled greens, so that no two bites are the same. With most loaded bowls costing between $12 and $14, it's also surprisingly affordable, and you can easily get two meals out of it. Of course, no hearty meal is complete without side dishes, and LanZhou doesn't skimp on any of them — whether you want some crisp greens or fried buns to dunk in your soup.
Other things to try at LanZhou Ramen
Not everyone wants soup for takeout, but that doesn't mean LanZhou isn't still the best spot for a quick Chinese meal. While you can find quick classics like chicken fried rice, the best gems, aside from the noodle soups, are under its "Award Snacks" and "Award Flour Dim Sum" sections.
You won't find any mistakes that lead to soggy bao buns here. In fact, LanZhou's pan-fried pork buns are so incredibly crisp that they come with a delicate web of fried starch on the bun, doubling as crackers for LanZhou's vinegary dipping sauce. When it comes to soup dumplings versus potstickers, both are amazing at this restaurant. Its potstickers are perfectly crisp and chewy while the soup dumplings are the most decadently rich thing on the menu. Balls of meat practically tripping with fat and spices, you'll want to slurp them up by the dozen before your main course arrives.
If you're looking for a noodle-free entree meal, there's no better combo than LanZhou's dry-fried string beans and a heaping plate of Chinese-style spicy chicken. Chefs fry the string beans in ground pork, keeping their crisp texture but making them just as hearty as any french fry. The spicy chicken is to die for, perfectly crisp cubes of meat that are somehow still juicy on the inside. These dishes come loaded with Sichuan chiles; fortunately, LanZhou makes a nod to Southern staples by providing both Chinese and American sweet tea to cool things off.