The Oldest Italian Restaurant In The US Is Located In California

Americans have an ongoing love affair with Italian food. From these 100 Italian food and drink words, many of which have made their way into the English vernacular, to the Italian dishes everyone needs to try at least once, Americans crave the delicate pastas, savory pizzas, and sumptuous soups that hail from The Boot. This type of cuisine gained in popularity throughout the 1800s and 1900s, as immigrants made their homes stateside, and while at first it remained inside Italian communities only, gradually restaurants began to appear. And the restaurant that can lay claim to being the oldest still in operation is Fior d'Italia, based in San Francisco, California.

Incredibly, Fior d'Italia (which translates to "flower of Italy") opened its doors first in 1886 — back when Grover Cleveland held the office of president for the first time, and memories of the American Civil War were just 20-some years old. Despite its current reputation as a paragon of fine-dining, at the time it was located in a rather rough neighborhood that served as home base for many gold rushers, sailors, and gamblers.

It should also be noted that Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's Ralph's claimed the title of oldest Italian restaurant in America shortly after Fior d'Italia closed its doors in 2012. However, that only lasted around six months because the Californian eatery was up and running once again in December of that year.