This Gas Station Hot Dog Red Flag Is Your Sign To Leave It On The Roller

Most gas station hot dogs are delicious thanks to a flavorful combination of nostalgia and warm rollers that keep them at the perfect temperature. But even if the meat is safe to eat, unrefrigerated condiments pose a real health risk and are a red flag you should always keep an eye out for.

Ketchup has enough acid and sugar to prevent bacterial growth at room temperature, and you don't need to store mustard in the fridge. However, both condiments may dry out, darken, and lose some flavor unless you keep them cold. Exposure to higher temperatures only speeds up this process, so if you see them left out near the rollers, definitely find somewhere else to eat. This goes double for more sensitive ingredients like relish, which can last nine months when kept cold but quickly grow bacteria and mold if left at room temperature.

If you see toppings like raw vegetables or cheese slices at room temperature, forget about it. Many gas stations install refrigeration units next to food nowadays to avoid this issue, so any that doesn't take this step can't be trusted with food safety. The cleanliness of a condiment bar is a great indicator that you're good to go, but you'll also need to keep an eye on the hot dogs themselves. Even the cleanest gas station may not give the station proper turnover, leaving you with old meat that, even if kept warm, may not be safe to eat.