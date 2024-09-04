Should You Store Mustard In The Fridge Or Pantry?

If you store mustard in the refrigerator but have noticed that it tends to sit out on the counter in restaurants, then you may wonder: Does it actually need to be kept in the fridge, or can it just go in the pantry? If it's unopened, then it's totally fine to store mustard in the pantry since it's a shelf-stable product. Just make sure to keep it away from direct sunlight, and at a cool temperature — if not in the pantry, then in a cabinet, where it should last for a year or two after being purchased.

Mustard's main ingredients are mustard seeds, spices, water, and vinegar, which makes it a high-acid condiment. This means it has a longer shelf life than lower-acidity creamy dressings. Even once it's been opened, it's still not strictly necessary to keep mustard refrigerated. "There are no ingredients in mustard that spoil," according to the French's website. And the USDA's Foodkeeper app agrees that mustard is safe to consume at room temperature after it's been opened.

However, you may prefer to store the condiment in the fridge to keep it tasting better for longer. This is especially true for different types of mustard. French's recommends that Dijon and horseradish mustard should both be kept refrigerated after opening, for example, since their flavors will be better preserved this way.