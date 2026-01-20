Repurpose This 10-Minute Dinner Into A Satisfying Baked Potato Topping

Once you get over the hump and stop making common mistakes when preparing baked potatoes, it might seem like nothing is better than a hot, steamy spud loaded with all the toppings. Maybe you prefer your baked taters à la Mississippi Mud, or you take a shortcut and buy chili from the Wendy's drive-thru. There is an equally satisfying baked potato topping that is quick and convenient, tastes oh-so-hearty, and there might be a can or two in your pantry right now — sloppy joe sauce.

Actually, you can also prepare it from scratch by following a sloppy joe sandwich recipe. It uses ingredients a well-stocked kitchen likely already has on hand, and you can let the mixture simmer on the stove while your potato is baking (we love two birds, one stone dinners). But using a canned sauce is an equally tasty shortcut that eliminates a few steps standing between you and sloppy joe-baked potato nirvana.

Once both elements are done cooking, just slice open the potato lengthwise and spoon on the mixture; it's really that quick and easy. We recommend serving your potato in a bowl or a deep plate so that, as you break off bites, it's less likely you'll push the sloppy joe sauce onto your table or into your lap.