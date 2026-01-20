Repurpose This 10-Minute Dinner Into A Satisfying Baked Potato Topping
Once you get over the hump and stop making common mistakes when preparing baked potatoes, it might seem like nothing is better than a hot, steamy spud loaded with all the toppings. Maybe you prefer your baked taters à la Mississippi Mud, or you take a shortcut and buy chili from the Wendy's drive-thru. There is an equally satisfying baked potato topping that is quick and convenient, tastes oh-so-hearty, and there might be a can or two in your pantry right now — sloppy joe sauce.
Actually, you can also prepare it from scratch by following a sloppy joe sandwich recipe. It uses ingredients a well-stocked kitchen likely already has on hand, and you can let the mixture simmer on the stove while your potato is baking (we love two birds, one stone dinners). But using a canned sauce is an equally tasty shortcut that eliminates a few steps standing between you and sloppy joe-baked potato nirvana.
Once both elements are done cooking, just slice open the potato lengthwise and spoon on the mixture; it's really that quick and easy. We recommend serving your potato in a bowl or a deep plate so that, as you break off bites, it's less likely you'll push the sloppy joe sauce onto your table or into your lap.
Customize your sloppy joe-topped baked potato meal
Some people might be fine with just sloppy joe meat heaped onto a baked potato; that in itself is a filling and hearty meal. But if you crave something a bit more dressed up, no one in your kitchen is saying you have to stop there. Try traditional loaded baked potato toppings like sour cream, cheese, crumbled bacon (bacon literally makes everything better), or green onions or chives. You could also smother the sloppy joe sauce with sauteed mushrooms, onions, or even sliced bell peppers.
You might also consider changing up the flavor profile of the sloppy joe itself. Achieve a "burger and fries" feel by adding more mustard than a typical recipe calls for and incorporating cheese directly into the mix (with the potato acting as a stand-in for the fries). Likewise, if you're feeling more like tacos, or pizza, Philly cheesesteak, or even Korean barbecue, you can adjust the seasonings to pivot the cuisine.
With the abundance of meatless and dairy-free options available today, it's also easy to make this meal vegetarian or vegan. Since potatoes are naturally gluten-free, using them as a base is also a fantastic alternative to the traditional bun!