Pot roast lends itself as a surprisingly versatile canvas. You can turn the dish into a slow cooker French onion sandwich, add dried fruit for a brighter flavor, or incorporate barbecue sauce for a sweet twist. Looking for a rendition that's spicier, more complex, and elevated? We got you — just mix some readymade Japanese curry into the dish.

To those unfamiliar, instant Japanese curry packages are a popular convenience meal, bridging together sweet and spicy flavors into a comforting whole. Composed of an extensive (and shifting) array of blended aromatics, flour, and browned butter, these dense blocks come flavor-packed yet surprisingly balanced. Japanese curry can make leftover veggies shine, but the foodstuff delectably amplifies a tender beef cut, too.

Simply add your curry of choice into the braising liquid, then slow-cook and let the flavors develop. No two brands are precisely the same, letting you steer the pot roast ship in varying directions. For instance, go with the classic S&B Golden Curry for straightforward spice, or employ Kokumaro for an extra aromatic and fruity rendition. Serve the cooked beef with rice or keep it classic alongside potatoes; curried pot roast is flexible but always delicious.