Reach For This Aldi Cheese To Upgrade Sweet Potatoes

Although Aldi's cheap groceries may be the store's most famed calling card, don't overlook the retailer for a great cheese selection, too. Being a European-owned company, many intriguing dairy products land on Aldi shelves, like the German- and Austrian-produced Original Butterkäse Cheese. A yellow block housed in an inconspicuous 6-ounce package, it's an option that's all too easy to pass by. Yet this rich, velvety, meltable foodstuff truly delights, especially when paired with a sweet potato.

A TikTok-trending combo, the dish construction entails a generous chunk of butterkäse stuffed inside a whole sweet spud. The sweet potato is cooked first — preferably via a long bake — then, when the tater is steaming hot, the cheese is simply shoved into the interior. In mere moments, the butterkäse starts to melt (it does that well), yielding a mouth-watering medley of soft, sweet, and creamy sensations. As you might gather from the name, the cheese tastes pleasantly fatty, with a balanced and milk flavor palate that won't polarize. If you can't find it at your local Aldi, a similar meltable candidate like Havarti or Gouda will do, too — although it's best to track down butterkäse for maximum melting effect.