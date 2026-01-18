How Jamie Oliver Makes Hot Chocolate Even More Delicious

Few things are as cozy or delightful as a warm cup of hot chocolate. Although it's basically perfect as-is, there are several creative additions that can take it even further. There are the classics, like marshmallows or whipped cream, or you could go a little further and add cornstarch to make it Italian-style. But our favourite addition comes from none other than celebrity chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver, who uses malted milk powder in his hot chocolate. When added to hot chocolate, its toasty, creamy texture adds complexity and makes it even more comforting.

Invented by the Horlick brothers in 1873, malted milk powder was initially developed as a baby supplement but unexpectedly skyrocketed to mainstream success thanks to its delicious taste. You can still find the classic Horlick's malted milk powder sold today, but there's plenty of other famous malt brands you can try, like Ovaltine or Milo — although Horlick's is one of the only blends that doesn't include chocolate powder.

Featuring a finely ground mixture of malted barley, wheat flour, and evaporated milk powder. Malted barley is barley that has been soaked, allowed to sprout, and then dried. When sprouted, the natural enzymes are released, which break down the starches and proteins into fermentable sugars. This is what gives it its sweet, toasty flavor, with the wheat flour and evaporated milk contributing to the rich and creamy texture. While it's most famously used in milkshakes, it's also commonly used to add depth to baked desserts, and can even be used in savory sauces.