This Costco Frozen Appetizer Was Featured On Shark Tank

While perusing Costco's food selection, it's unlikely "Shark Tank" comes to mind. After all, the retailer's extensive use of private labels matched with a highly-curated item stock doesn't exactly reminisce of the show's startup culture. Yet swing by the freezer aisle, and there is an appetizer featured on "Shark Tank" – Brazi Bites Brazilian Cheese Bread.

The food product — first created in 2009 by husband-wife duo Cameron MacMullin and Junea Rocha – appeared on season 7 of the show, which aired in 2015. A packaged version of Brazilian cheese bread (Pão de Queijo in Portuguese), the food's success is easy-to-understand. A Pão De Queijo recipe requires tricky assembly by way of an uber-sticky cassava-flour-based dough.

Yet conveniently, Costco sells 62 of these cheese balls under $20, with the food ready to pop into an oven or air fryer at a moment's notice. In fact, you don't even need to thaw the bread; simply heat it for 20 minutes, and you get a batch of mouth-watering bites. So whether you're a "Shark Tank" fan or want a fun new snack, look out for the T.V. famous product.