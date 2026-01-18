A Beloved Aldi Find Will Instantly Upgrade Your Brownies

It's no secret that Aldi is basically a mecca of affordable groceries with plenty of products that shoppers get hooked on. But one of the retailer's refrigerated goods has really won the hearts of customers: Park Street Deli Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip. Redditors claim they eat it (and its flavored counterparts, snickerdoodle and salted caramel) on everything from cookies and pretzels to fruit and waffle cone pieces (per Reddit). One exclaimed, "OMG! I want to coat myself in it!" while another stated, "I can't even buy it every time I shop because I WILL eat it within the first [two] days of having it. I freaking love it." And though you can simply pop the top on the 10-ounce container and dig in with your dipper of choice, it's also the perfect decadent addition to your favorite brownie recipe.

The dip itself is cream cheese-based, an ingredient that is no stranger to brownies. But the cannoli-filling dupe can add a layer of even more sweet flavor, as well as creamy richness to the standard chocolatey dessert. One way to incorporate it is take a cream cheese brownie recipe and swap the cream cheese for the Aldi spread. Just swirl it into the brownie batter in the baking pan just before popping it in the oven. Or, an even easier upgrade is to slather it on the top as a frosting once the brownies have cooled. You can even take it up another notch by pressing in mini-chocolate chips, crumbled cookies, or graham cracker pieces. Just be sure to store the iced brownies in the fridge since the dip does contain dairy.