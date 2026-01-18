A Beloved Aldi Find Will Instantly Upgrade Your Brownies
It's no secret that Aldi is basically a mecca of affordable groceries with plenty of products that shoppers get hooked on. But one of the retailer's refrigerated goods has really won the hearts of customers: Park Street Deli Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip. Redditors claim they eat it (and its flavored counterparts, snickerdoodle and salted caramel) on everything from cookies and pretzels to fruit and waffle cone pieces (per Reddit). One exclaimed, "OMG! I want to coat myself in it!" while another stated, "I can't even buy it every time I shop because I WILL eat it within the first [two] days of having it. I freaking love it." And though you can simply pop the top on the 10-ounce container and dig in with your dipper of choice, it's also the perfect decadent addition to your favorite brownie recipe.
The dip itself is cream cheese-based, an ingredient that is no stranger to brownies. But the cannoli-filling dupe can add a layer of even more sweet flavor, as well as creamy richness to the standard chocolatey dessert. One way to incorporate it is take a cream cheese brownie recipe and swap the cream cheese for the Aldi spread. Just swirl it into the brownie batter in the baking pan just before popping it in the oven. Or, an even easier upgrade is to slather it on the top as a frosting once the brownies have cooled. You can even take it up another notch by pressing in mini-chocolate chips, crumbled cookies, or graham cracker pieces. Just be sure to store the iced brownies in the fridge since the dip does contain dairy.
More ways to use Park Street Deli Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip
While Park Street Deli Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip is a perfect pairing with fudgy brownies, there are numerous other desserts that this dip can potentially upgrade or be the base for. After all, cream cheese is an easy addition to numerous sweet dishes, given that it imparts richness and helps baked goods stay moist.
First, the dip may take the place of some of the cream cheese in simple three-ingredient no-bake cookie balls – or you can use it as a surprise filling in a cookie or cupcake recipe. It can also be used in cakes, cheesecakes, or as a filling for eclairs or cream puffs. Or, layer it with cookies, fruits, and other sweets for a decadent trifle-style dessert. And if you want to start the day on a sweet note, try stuffing it into croissants before drizzling eggy custard over them and baking up a next-level stuffed French toast.
Don't sleep on using cannoli dip with drinks, too. Give your morning smoothie a boost by blending it in, or take your post-workout protein shake to the next level by stirring in a spoonful. Milkshakes can be made better with the creamy addition, too. Finally, when it's time to wind down with an evening beverage, consider garnishing the rim of an espresso martini or Bailey's-laced coffee with the dip (and maybe some extra chocolate chips or sprinkles, too).