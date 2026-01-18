Ditch The Countertop Knife Holder With This $25 Martha Stewart-Approved Organizer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Martha Stewart knows a thing or two not only about cooking, but about kitchen tools and organization as well. For example, she has a few clever tips for storing baking sheets, which, due to their size, can take up a lot of room in your cabinets. Kitchen towels a mess? She's got a storage idea for that, too. She also knows that your counters can get a bit cluttered, with utensils, tools, bottles of olive oil, and especially knives sitting out. Where your blades are concerned (Food Republic has a list of the best affordable knife sets, if you're in the market), she has a favorite way to get them off your counter, and that's by instead keeping them in a dedicated drawer using the Knife Drawer Organizer by SpaceAid.
This Martha Stewart-approved organizer that costs around $25 fits neatly into most drawers (it's only 2.5 inches high, but you should always measure before purchasing). Rather than just tossing your knives into a drawer, it keeps them neat and tidy, with the sharp side of the blade down. This means you can reach for the handle of the knife you want without having to worry about cutting yourself on an errant blade. Also, if each knife has a dedicated slot, you can eventually reach for the one you want without a second thought, instead of having to search for it amidst an unruly pile.
More non-counter knife storage ideas
We get it; counter space and drawer space can be limited, especially in smaller kitchens. That's why if Martha Stewart's drawer pick for knife storage doesn't work, there are other options that will still keep the blades off your counter and will take up minimal real estate in your kitchen elsewhere. First up: You've seen professional chefs keep their knives this way — it's magnetic knife bar holders. This is the ultimate space saver, because nearly everyone has some blank wall space in their kitchen that could be put to good use. Magnetic knife bars come in a variety of styles, from the all-wooden outer shell to different patterns, like herringbone, geometrics, and even "polka dots," which reveal the metal underneath through holes in the wood.
If you can't mount things on your kitchen walls, you could opt for another pro-chef method and keep your knives under wraps — literally. If you've watched an episode of Top Chef, you'll see the contestants unwrap their blades from knife bags. You don't have to be a pro to use one, though you might want to invest in a good-quality knife bag, so the material doesn't get sliced. These specialty carrying cases wrap up lots of knives into impossibly small measurements, and make it easy to tote them around to different locations in your home or kitchen (so they might still end up on your counter, but propped up length-wise against a wall, they'll take up far less space than a knife block).