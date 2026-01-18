Ditch The Countertop Knife Holder With This $25 Martha Stewart-Approved Organizer

We get it; counter space and drawer space can be limited, especially in smaller kitchens. That's why if Martha Stewart's drawer pick for knife storage doesn't work, there are other options that will still keep the blades off your counter and will take up minimal real estate in your kitchen elsewhere. First up: You've seen professional chefs keep their knives this way — it's magnetic knife bar holders. This is the ultimate space saver, because nearly everyone has some blank wall space in their kitchen that could be put to good use. Magnetic knife bars come in a variety of styles, from the all-wooden outer shell to different patterns, like herringbone, geometrics, and even "polka dots," which reveal the metal underneath through holes in the wood.

If you can't mount things on your kitchen walls, you could opt for another pro-chef method and keep your knives under wraps — literally. If you've watched an episode of Top Chef, you'll see the contestants unwrap their blades from knife bags. You don't have to be a pro to use one, though you might want to invest in a good-quality knife bag, so the material doesn't get sliced. These specialty carrying cases wrap up lots of knives into impossibly small measurements, and make it easy to tote them around to different locations in your home or kitchen (so they might still end up on your counter, but propped up length-wise against a wall, they'll take up far less space than a knife block).