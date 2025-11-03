How Martha Stewart Cleverly Clears Up Baking Sheet Clutter

With the kitchen being one of the most used spaces in the home, it's no surprise that it can also collect the most clutter. Whether it's baking supplies scattered about, Tupperware seemingly in every drawer, or spices and canned goods piled into cabinets, getting a handle on everything can help you have a better daily experience. That's why when Martha Stewart (who has tons of tips on kitchen organization) dropped a video on YouTube discussing some of her favorite strategies, we were ready to watch and listen.

One tactic that stuck out to us was when Stewart began talking about easy ways to organize baking sheets, which have a tendency to stack and take up valuable real estate in a cupboard or cabinet. She shows two options: The first is a tray divider that helps keep baking trays upright — not lying on their sides — inside a cabinet. This one stays right there inside and allows you easy access to grab what you need, without the trays needing to take up tons of space. The second option is the one we're obsessed with, and it's a tray divider that actually slides out. There's just something about the way it glides out of the cabinet that has us swooning because not only will our baking trays be upright and organized, but we'll be able to see what we're grabbing even more easily.