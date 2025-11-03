How Martha Stewart Cleverly Clears Up Baking Sheet Clutter
With the kitchen being one of the most used spaces in the home, it's no surprise that it can also collect the most clutter. Whether it's baking supplies scattered about, Tupperware seemingly in every drawer, or spices and canned goods piled into cabinets, getting a handle on everything can help you have a better daily experience. That's why when Martha Stewart (who has tons of tips on kitchen organization) dropped a video on YouTube discussing some of her favorite strategies, we were ready to watch and listen.
One tactic that stuck out to us was when Stewart began talking about easy ways to organize baking sheets, which have a tendency to stack and take up valuable real estate in a cupboard or cabinet. She shows two options: The first is a tray divider that helps keep baking trays upright — not lying on their sides — inside a cabinet. This one stays right there inside and allows you easy access to grab what you need, without the trays needing to take up tons of space. The second option is the one we're obsessed with, and it's a tray divider that actually slides out. There's just something about the way it glides out of the cabinet that has us swooning because not only will our baking trays be upright and organized, but we'll be able to see what we're grabbing even more easily.
More organization tips for a functional kitchen
In many of her discussions of adding storage, Martha Stewart talks about keeping items in logical places, like storing cooking utensils, such as wooden spoons and spatulas, close to the stove for easy access. This is also similar to how Julia Child hangs her knives horizontally above the sink for ease of use and quick cleanup once she's done with them. In the same vein, you should also keep coffee mugs close to the coffee maker and mixing bowls close to your food prep space.
When it comes to an even more functional space, investing in organization tools like drawer dividers, bins, and baskets can turn your kitchen from cluttered to pristine. For example, you could use bins in a pantry with deep shelves to group specific items, or add some racks or DIY storage shelves onto your cabinet doors to help organize items like spices. One way she makes her storage customizable is with bird's beak supports, which allow her to move the height of a shelf as necessary, depending on what she wants to store.
Stewart also suggested keeping items you use every day (like cups or bowls) at eye level, while things you don't often need, like a blender or mixer, can be stored on some of the higher (or lower, depending on weight) shelves. Because Stewart said it best herself: "The more organized your kitchen is, the more you will enjoy everything you do there," (per YouTube).