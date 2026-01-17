TikTok's Basque Nachos Feature A Classic Spanish Topping
Spain is filled to the brim with vibrant culinary hotspots. In the south, Andalusia is known for refreshing, garliky gazpacho that made José Andrés fall in love; to the east lies Valencia, the birthplace of paella; and in the north sits the Basque Country, a region few can rival when it comes to exceptional food. This area is also home to Spain's unofficial gastronomic capital – and Anthony Bourdain's favorite holiday spot — San Sebastián, which boasts the highest concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants per capita in the world. So it's no surprise that TikTok's ultra-viral Spanish-style nachos take their name from this region. The dish's inspiration is also largely credited to Ernesto's, a New York City restaurant specializing in Basque cuisine that offers a stripped-down version of the viral recipe. The common ingredient between Ernesto's and the TikTok recipes is one umami-rich classic: jamón.
Literally translating to "ham," jamón is one of Spain's most famous culinary exports. This iconic delicacy is made from the salt-cured hind legs of pigs and comes in two main varieties, which differ significantly in both price and quality. The more affordable option, jamón serrano, is produced from white, cereal-fed pigs and undergoes a relatively short curing period of around 7 to 16 months. At the other end of the spectrum is the prized jamón ibérico, sourced from native black pigs that are traditionally fed a diet of acorns and herbs. These hams are aged for 18 to 48 months, developing a rich, nutty flavor and a signature melt-in-your-mouth texture. Exceptional examples can even command prices nearing $5,000 per leg.
Other ingredients for perfect Basque nachos
If jamón isn't your thing, don't despair — there's one alternative that might make your nachos even better: chorizo. This flavourful cured pork sausage gets its smoky depth and vibrant red color from smoked paprika, known locally as pimentón. While chorizo can be eaten as is, we recommend slicing it thinly and frying it before adding it on top of your chips. This allows the fat to render, intensifying its already bold flavor and giving it a crisp, pepperoni-style texture.
Like a classic plate of nachos, Basque nachos shine thanks to the way their ingredients work together. One of the most important components of traditional nachos is cheese, with Mexican-style versions often using Monterey Jack or cheddar for creamy tang and excellent meltability. For Basque-inspired nachos, the obvious choice is Manchego. Originating from Spain's La Mancha region, this iconic cheese is known for its rich, buttery flavor. Manchego can be aged anywhere from a month to several years, with its profile evolving from mild and creamy to sharp and crumbly over time. For the best Basque-style nachos, we recommend using a semi-cured Manchego, which is aged for a relatively short time. This will strike the perfect balance between flavor and meltability.
For some heat, you're going to swap your jalapeños with guindillas. These long, chili peppers are pickled in vinegar for a crunchy, tangy flavor. They can be added on top of the nachos whole or chopped into little rings. Plus, these bad boys originate from the Basque Country, making them the perfect pick for Basque-style nachos. If you can't get a hold of guindillas, pepperoncinis are the perfect spicy-tangy substitute.