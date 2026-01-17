TikTok's Basque Nachos Feature A Classic Spanish Topping

If jamón isn't your thing, don't despair — there's one alternative that might make your nachos even better: chorizo. This flavourful cured pork sausage gets its smoky depth and vibrant red color from smoked paprika, known locally as pimentón. While chorizo can be eaten as is, we recommend slicing it thinly and frying it before adding it on top of your chips. This allows the fat to render, intensifying its already bold flavor and giving it a crisp, pepperoni-style texture.

Like a classic plate of nachos, Basque nachos shine thanks to the way their ingredients work together. One of the most important components of traditional nachos is cheese, with Mexican-style versions often using Monterey Jack or cheddar for creamy tang and excellent meltability. For Basque-inspired nachos, the obvious choice is Manchego. Originating from Spain's La Mancha region, this iconic cheese is known for its rich, buttery flavor. Manchego can be aged anywhere from a month to several years, with its profile evolving from mild and creamy to sharp and crumbly over time. For the best Basque-style nachos, we recommend using a semi-cured Manchego, which is aged for a relatively short time. This will strike the perfect balance between flavor and meltability.

For some heat, you're going to swap your jalapeños with guindillas. These long, chili peppers are pickled in vinegar for a crunchy, tangy flavor. They can be added on top of the nachos whole or chopped into little rings. Plus, these bad boys originate from the Basque Country, making them the perfect pick for Basque-style nachos. If you can't get a hold of guindillas, pepperoncinis are the perfect spicy-tangy substitute.