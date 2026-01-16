Combine Store-Bought Alfredo With Another Jarred Pasta Sauce For An Instant Improvement

From the worst to the best store-bought alfredo sauce, there's always room for improvement. And when that improvement consists of nothing but adding a bit of purchased pesto, it's hard to think of a reason why you shouldn't elevate your easy, weeknight pasta dinner.

Alfredo is hearty and creamy, a perfect accompaniment to lean meats. However, while the flavors it has are great, they're consigned to heavy dairy tastes that limit the scope of its flavor profile. A store-bought jar of pesto is one of the easiest ways to upgrade store-bought alfredo, requiring only a single scoop to infuse the sauce with herbal savoriness. A tablespoon per jar of alfredo provides a hint of basil and earthy pine nuts, but you can always add more depending on your preferences. You can even reverse the order and upgrade store-bought pesto with a dollop of alfredo, depending on your tastes.

Dairy is a great emulsifier, so you won't have to worry about your pesto's oil properly blending with the rest of the sauce. Still, you won't be able to just stir them both cold and plop your mixture right onto hot pasta. In order to maximize the flavors of both ingredients and ensure they blend, you'll need to apply careful heat and plenty of stirring.