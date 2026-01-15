Martha Stewart Reaches In Her Pantry For A Unique Way To Thicken Soup

If anyone deserves the title of ultimate lifestyle guru, it's Martha Stewart. From smarter kitchen setups to elevated everyday meals, she's packed with practical wisdom. Still not convinced? Take a look at the dishes she transforms using a single, unexpected ingredient. Stewart's approach often relies on simple additions you wouldn't normally expect to make such a big impact. Consider soup, for example. If you're out of your usual thickeners, she suggests saving a trip to the grocery store and reaching for something you've probably already got on hand: rolled oats.

That's right — rolled oats are actually a great natural thickener, who knew! The primary reason oats naturally thicken soups is due to their high fiber content (specifically, beta-glucan – a soluble fiber). When heated in soup, this dissolves into a gel-like consistency, adding the same thick, velvety texture that you'd expect after adding commonly used thickeners like a homemade cornstarch slurry. Oats are also great because they have a very mild, almost non-existent flavor. This means that they won't change the overall profile of your soup, unlike heavy cream, which invariably adds richness and, well, creaminess.

You might be wondering how to incorporate the oats into the soup. Technically, you could just add a handful of rolled oats into your soup and call it a day, but if you're not looking for chunks of oats floating around in your bowl, the best way to incorporate them is by blending. You could either add them to the soup directly, then blend them with the other ingredients, or add them to a food processor before and pulse until they reach a fine, flour-like consistency.