Drink Water As Soon As You Wake Up For Peak Hydration

With around 60% of our body made of water, making sure we stay properly hydrated is one of the most important things we can do as humans. What we do when we wake up sets the tone for the rest of the day. Although Founding Father John Adams started his mornings with a boozy glass of cider, that's not what's recommended. That's why Food Republic spoke with Janelle Bober, registered dietitian and team lead at DietitianLIVE, to discuss the best hydration practices, especially for starting your day.

"Drinking water first thing in the morning can be beneficial for hydration and digestion because we do experience a little bit of dehydration overnight," she shares. Going to sleep dehydrated can lead to pretty serious side effects like muscle cramps, headaches, and dry mouth. Even if you're hydrated before bed, Bober explains that just breathing and sweating normally can cause us to lose water — and a glass of water in the morning can help restore what was lost.

Hydration doesn't just affect our memory, focus, and mood; it also impacts our digestive system. That's why Bober says drinking water as soon as we wake up can support our stomach. "When we add in water in the mornings, it activates our [gastrointestinal tract]," she continues. This "helps with our colonic motility — which basically just means the passage of food and stool through our [gastrointestinal] system." Colonic motility is important because it can help prevent disruptions like diarrhea and constipation.