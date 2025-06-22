Drink Water As Soon As You Wake Up For Peak Hydration
With around 60% of our body made of water, making sure we stay properly hydrated is one of the most important things we can do as humans. What we do when we wake up sets the tone for the rest of the day. Although Founding Father John Adams started his mornings with a boozy glass of cider, that's not what's recommended. That's why Food Republic spoke with Janelle Bober, registered dietitian and team lead at DietitianLIVE, to discuss the best hydration practices, especially for starting your day.
"Drinking water first thing in the morning can be beneficial for hydration and digestion because we do experience a little bit of dehydration overnight," she shares. Going to sleep dehydrated can lead to pretty serious side effects like muscle cramps, headaches, and dry mouth. Even if you're hydrated before bed, Bober explains that just breathing and sweating normally can cause us to lose water — and a glass of water in the morning can help restore what was lost.
Hydration doesn't just affect our memory, focus, and mood; it also impacts our digestive system. That's why Bober says drinking water as soon as we wake up can support our stomach. "When we add in water in the mornings, it activates our [gastrointestinal tract]," she continues. This "helps with our colonic motility — which basically just means the passage of food and stool through our [gastrointestinal] system." Colonic motility is important because it can help prevent disruptions like diarrhea and constipation.
Tips for morning hydration
It's important to note that this morning hydration advice refers specifically to plain water. While many drinks contain water, not all offer the same benefits, which is why we ranked beverages from best to worst for hydration. For instance, while pickle juice is an underrated hydration aid, it's still best to start your day with a base level of water before incorporating other drinks.
There's been a lively debate online about whether water temperature affects hydration. Some people believe hot water hydrates better, while others swear by ice-cold water. But according to dietitian Janelle Bober, temperature doesn't actually make a difference in how hydrated you become.
"In all honesty, water is water. If you can include any type of water, please do it," she says. Her advice? "Temperature matters less than how consistently you're adding it in. So just choose something that you enjoy."
Bober also has advice on how much to aim for. "I would say [one to two] cups in the morning just to effectively get you rehydrated and just to support your [gastrointestinal] system and your metabolism," she states.