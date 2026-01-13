Avoid This Super Simple Mistake When Making Shortbread

Successful baking is all in the details, even when crafting straightforward recipes like shortbread. The centuries-old Scottish sweet comes together using an easy-to-remember 3:2:1 ingredient ratio, consisting only of flour, butter, and sugar. Shortbread is set apart from other cookie doughs by its high density of fat, which lends the sweet its characteristic soft, crumbly texture — a perfect bite for teatime.

Yet despite requiring only three components, assembling shortbread comes with a common pitfall. To help explain this frequent mistake, Food Republic spoke with Jules Grasekamp, a dessert blogger at Bonni Bakery. According to her, "overworking the dough" often tarnishes a batch of shortbread, "especially if you're using a stand mixer or food processor."

Nowadays, it's all too easy to rely on electric tech to streamline baking, upheld by the belief that extra firepower results in a better-melded dessert. However, when crafting shortbread, a measured manual assembly shines, as "overmixing develops gluten in the flour," which leads to shortbread that's "dense, firm, or even a little chewy," says Grasekamp. "Stick to a traditional, low-tech mixing method," she urges, and the resulting shortbread texture will delight.