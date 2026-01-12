Ina Garten's Advice On Deciding Who To Invite To Your Dinner Parties

To be honest, being polite never goes out of style, and there are plenty of situations where showing other people courtesy is simply the right thing to do — even if you have to inconvenience yourself slightly (within reason, of course!) to do so. However, when it comes to your free time and your inner circle, there's absolutely nothing wrong with being discerning — which is why Ina Garten believes that dinner parties should focus on enjoyment over duty.

"Don't invite people because you're obligated to them," the Barefoot Contessa told Esquire. "I have a rule: I never accept an invitation if I don't want to invite somebody back, because then you end up feeling like, 'I owe them an invitation.' And then you end up with a terrible dinner party."

Planning a dinner party requires a significant commitment of time and care to ensure everyone feels welcome and leaves satisfied. You want to pour that energy and those resources into people who truly matter to you, not just someone you feel you owe a favor. You know how food tastes better when it's "made with love?" Apply that same logic to your guest list and focus your attention on the people you actually love to host, too. As a bonus, this approach also frees you up to curate a guest list of people you're genuinely excited to introduce, ensuring a group that will truly hit it off.