3 Tips For Hassle-Free Clean-Up After Hosting Dinner Guests

While dinner parties are a fun way to gather your favorite people, they can also be stressful. Short of making it more nostalgic by using an easier menu, it doesn't feel like there's a ton you can do to keep it stress-free. Luckily, Kamila Soltynska, founder of Best Home Services, gave Food Republic a strategy that makes the post-party clean-up a breeze.

According to Soltyndka, there are three things to make clean-up easier: the pile method, having a dirty dish station, and tidying up throughout the night. For the pile method, she sorts everything into groups based on tasks, like a pile for dishwasher items, and another for garbage. "Seeing everything neatly grouped makes it feel like so much less of a mess, and once you start working through the piles, you won't have to switch tasks constantly." You could also make a pile for laundry items, just make sure to spot treat linens as soon as possible for easier washing.

She also recommended having a designated area for dirty dishes mid-party. "Sometimes I even fill the sink with water so the plates and pans can soak while the party continues." You could even fill a plastic bin so that utensils can soak while the sink stays clear for emergencies. Finally, tidying up throughout the night can help you in the long run (especially if you use the muffin-tin hack to collect discarded cups). "If I'm grabbing a drink or passing through the kitchen, I'll pop a glass or plate in the dishwasher."