3 Tips For Hassle-Free Clean-Up After Hosting Dinner Guests
While dinner parties are a fun way to gather your favorite people, they can also be stressful. Short of making it more nostalgic by using an easier menu, it doesn't feel like there's a ton you can do to keep it stress-free. Luckily, Kamila Soltynska, founder of Best Home Services, gave Food Republic a strategy that makes the post-party clean-up a breeze.
According to Soltyndka, there are three things to make clean-up easier: the pile method, having a dirty dish station, and tidying up throughout the night. For the pile method, she sorts everything into groups based on tasks, like a pile for dishwasher items, and another for garbage. "Seeing everything neatly grouped makes it feel like so much less of a mess, and once you start working through the piles, you won't have to switch tasks constantly." You could also make a pile for laundry items, just make sure to spot treat linens as soon as possible for easier washing.
She also recommended having a designated area for dirty dishes mid-party. "Sometimes I even fill the sink with water so the plates and pans can soak while the party continues." You could even fill a plastic bin so that utensils can soak while the sink stays clear for emergencies. Finally, tidying up throughout the night can help you in the long run (especially if you use the muffin-tin hack to collect discarded cups). "If I'm grabbing a drink or passing through the kitchen, I'll pop a glass or plate in the dishwasher."
Preparing ahead of time is the key to clean-up success
The difference between a hostess who's overwhelmed and one who seems to encapsulate being the ultimate dinner party host comes down to prep work. And this also helps with regard to cleaning. For example, Kamila Soltyndka recommended making room in your fridge for leftovers ahead of time, as well as taking the time to empty the dishwasher, so it's ready to go once the party ends. You should also make sure both your garbage and recycling bins are emptied out, and consider double-lining them. "This way, if things need to be emptied mid-way, it can be done quickly and with no hassle putting in a fresh bin liner," Soltyndka said. You may also want to put empty garbage cans in various rooms that guests will be in, giving them easy access to toss empty disposable cups or plates.
A trick that Soltyndka suggested to reduce clean-up is to label drink cups by setting up a station for guests to mark their names. "It sounds simple, but it reduces guests grabbing a fresh glass every time they want a drink because they forgot which one is theirs." It's also a good idea to have your mop and other cleaning supplies (like sprays and rags) prepared ahead of time so that you can easily wipe the floors down once guests leave. It could even be used in the event of an accidental spill — nobody wants to try to put cleaning supplies together while balancing a glass of wine.